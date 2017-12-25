Myles Garrett Tells No. 1 Pick in 2018 NFL Draft 'Don't Be Fearful, Be Grateful'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft by virtue of their loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and defensive end Myles Garrett had some words of wisdom for whichever player winds up with the club in April.

"Don't be fearful, be grateful," the 2017 No. 1 overall pick said, according to the Associated Press' Andrew Seligman. "No matter where you're picked. If you're part of the Browns, or you're part of Chicago, whoever you are, be grateful of the opportunity. There is no curse, there is no problem here. You got to be able to execute and finish games."

Garrett's message, while not pointed at one specific player, came hours after ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported UCLA Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen "would be hesitant to declare for next year's NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick."

Schefter added Rosen "would rather be with a more stable franchise" like the New York Giants—who are in the driver's seat for the No. 2 overall pick with one game remaining.

The Browns, who are currently winless, will try to avoid joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to finish the regular season 0-16 when they head to Heinz Field for a date with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

"I'm not going to change," head coach Hue Jackson said, per Seligman. "I'm going to be very consistent with this group. I have their total trust, they have mine. We just have to do some things better."