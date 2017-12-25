NFL Playoff Scenarios 2018: Latest Bracket Picture, Vegas Odds and Predictions

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed a brilliant 2017 season, and they can clinch home-field advantage by beating the Oakland Raiders at home on Christmas night.

Even if the Eagles lose that game, they can take the top spot in the NFC playoff structure with a win in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

With two games on Monday and one final week of regular-season play, the playoff scenario is fairly cut-and-dried, as there aren't a lot of variables left to be determined.

Five of the six playoff spots are set in the NFC, while four positions are secured in the AFC.

The Eagles (12-2) and Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are on course for the top two seeds in the NFC, followed by the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams (11-4), and NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints (11-4).

The Carolina Panthers (11-4) have also clinched a spot in the postseason, and they can take the division title away from New Orleans if they beat the Atlanta Falcons (9-6) while the Saints lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, if both win or both lose, the Saints get the division title because they beat the Panthers twice this season.

The Falcons have the inside track on the second wild-card spot heading into the final game of the season over the Seattle Seahawks (9-6). The Falcons have the edge because they beat the Seahawks earlier this year.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The AFC is also fairly clear, as the four division winners have already been decided with the New England Patriots (12-3), Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3), Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) winning their respective divisions.

If the Patriots beat the New York Jets in Week 17 or the Steelers lose to the Houston Texans or Cleveland Browns in their final two games, the Patriots will have the top seed and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

The Steelers will have the No. 2 seed if they win one of their final two games, but if they lose both and the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans in the season finale, Jacksonville will leapfrog Pittsburgh.

Otherwise, Jacksonville is the No. 3 seed and the Chiefs are locked into the fourth slot.

The Baltimore Ravens (9-6) and Titans (8-7) are the leaders for the two wild-card positions, and if both teams win their season finales, they will be in the playoffs. The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Buffalo Bills (8-7) both have a chance to get into the postseason, but both of those teams would need to win and get help to get in.

AFC and NFC championship odds (per OddsShark)

AFC

Baltimore, +1600 (bet $100 to win $1,600)

Buffalo, +6600

Jacksonville, +650

Kansas City, +900

L.A. Chargers, +2200

New England, -125

Pittsburgh, +300

Tennessee, +6600

NFC

Atlanta, +750

Carolina, +850

L.A. Rams, +500

Minnesota, +250

New Orleans, +450

Philadelphia, +375

Seattle, +2800

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Predictions

The Eagles will end up as the top seed in the NFC playoffs, followed by the Vikings as the No. 2 seed. The Rams and Saints will earn the third and fourth seeds, with the Panthers taking the top wild-card spot and the Seahawks earning the final spot because they will beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 while the Falcons lose to the Panthers.

The Patriots, Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs will command the top four seeds in that order, with the Ravens beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 to take the top wild-card spot and the Los Angeles Chargers taking the final spot.

The Titans will lose to the Jaguars in the season finale, while the Chargers defeat the Oakland Raiders. Since the Ravens and Bills are not involved in a tiebreaker among themselves, that would give the Chargers the advantage.

Los Angeles has a tiebreaker edge on Buffalo as a result of a head-to-head victory. If the Ravens were to lose to the Bengals and there was a three-team tie with the Ravens, Chargers and Bills, Buffalo would get the final playoff spot, but we don't see that happening.