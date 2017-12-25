NFL Draft 2018: Latest First-Round Order and Mock Draft After Week 16

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

For most teams, the end of NFL Week 17 signals the start of the offseason. More specifically, NFL Draft preparations.

Many of the country's best collegiate prospects will be showcasing their skills throughout the bowl season, looking to give NFL scouts one final strong impression as to why they should be drafted in the first round of the upcoming draft.

There are some teams in the league who have nearly every position figured out and are just missing one key player to make an impact. For others, they could use all the talent and youth they can get.

Most teams at the top of the draft are not only drafting out of need, but also to draft the most talented player available on the board.

For example, the Indianapolis Colts have some glaring needs on defense and on the offensive line, but would they pass up an opportunity to draft Saquon Barkley? That's hard to imagine.

Here's my updated mock draft after this past Sunday's slate of Week 16 games.

2018 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

5. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Connor Williams, OT, Texas

6. Denver Broncos: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

7. San Francisco 49ers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

8. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

9. Chicago Bears: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

11. Miami Dolphins: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

13. Arizona Cardinals: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

14. Washington: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

15. Green Bay Packers: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

16. Los Angeles Chargers: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

17. Buffalo Bills: Derwin James, S, Florida State

18. Detroit Lions: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

19. Dallas Cowboys: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

20. Seattle Seahawks: Billy Price, C/OG, Ohio State

21. Tennessee Titans: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College

23. Atlanta Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

24. Carolina Panthers: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

25. Buffalo Bills: Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU

26. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

27. Los Angeles Rams: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

28. New Orleans Saints: Sam Hubbard, DE/OLB, Ohio State

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jerome Baker, OLB, Ohio State

30. Minnesota Vikings: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

31. New England Patriots: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

What happens with Josh Rosen?

Harry How/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback. They have the No. 1 pick, and would like to take the best quarterback on the board with that pick—that pick just so happens to be UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen on my draft board.

So what's the problem? Wouldn't Rosen be thrilled with the idea of being the No. 1 overall player in this year's draft and play for the Browns?

Well, no. He isn't thrilled by that idea at all.

Rosen has some serious—and fair—concerns over being drafted first overall by the Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rosen reportedly has a preference of being selected by the New York Giants over the Browns. While it's hard to blame Rosen for not wanting to step into a messy situation like Cleveland that just doesn't seem to know how to groom an NFL quarterback, it's also a bad look for Rosen's draft stock as a whole, as well as a black eye for the Browns who don't need to be reminded how bad they are.

Maybe the Browns would've been better off picking Mitch Trubisky last spring, an Ohio native, to turn the franchise around. Rosen seems to be the complete opposite of the notion, which could either help or hurt him in the long run.

If the Browns do intend to select Rosen at the top of the draft, Rosen might not come out of college at all and elect to stay at UCLA for another year for another team to draft him. Is it a risk? Absolutely. But one more year in college could keep Rosen away from the Browns, which would be his best case scenario.

But who knows? Maybe the Browns draft Rosen and trade him immediately afterward, like the Eli Manning trade to the New York Giants over a decade ago.