Jerry Jones Says He Feels Good About Jason Garrett After Cowboys Miss Playoffs

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett received a vote of confidence from team owner Jerry Jones following Sunday's 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"Just so we're clear about it, I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has as much meaningfulness as this ballgame, but I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators," Jones said, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "I feel good about our head coach."

The Cowboys were eliminated from playoff considerations as a result and will have to play out the string in Week 17 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite Jones' apparent confidence in Garrett, it is hard for the Cowboys to be anything but disappointed with their season after going 13-3 and winning the NFC East last year.

Dak Prescott has thrown five touchdowns and nine interceptions in the last six games after throwing just four picks all year in 2016 as a rookie. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended six games after a domestic violence investigation and largely missed on the chance to build on last year's rushing title.

Archer noted, "Garrett has a 67-55 record, including his 5-3 mark as the interim coach in 2010, and has led the Cowboys to the playoffs twice in 2014 and '16." Last year's run and Coach of the Year honors ended with a divisional-round loss at home to the Green Bay Packers, and Garrett is just 1-2 in three postseason games as head coach.

"My job is to [do] the best job for this football team," Garrett said, per Archer. "It was a tough loss for us today, and we're going to get back to work and try to finish strong."

Garrett also went 8-8 in three straight seasons from 2011 through 2013 and 4-12 in 2015, but he is under contract through the 2019 season. Keeping him around for 2018 would allow the Cowboys to build additional continuity as second-year playmakers Elliott and Prescott garner more experience in the league.

While Jones will have the opportunity to change his mind after the season and pursue other candidates, he seemed set on keeping Garrett around following Sunday's loss even though the Cowboys won't be in the playoffs again this season.