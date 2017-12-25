2018 NFL Draft Order: Updated 1st-Round Listings After Week 16

Harry How/Getty Images

Week 16 is in the books. And that means the playoff picture is clearing up.

The players, coaches, management and fans of the teams in the postseason have plenty to look forward to, but what about everyone on the outside looking in?

They have the draft. And every year, that's where hope springs for everyone. There's plenty to sort out during the final gameweek of the regular season, but here's the order as it stands, as well as profiles of prospects who could go in the top five.

2018 NFL Draft Order Post-Week 16

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. Indianapolis Colts

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Cleveland Browns (from HOU)

6. Denver Broncos

7.San Francisco 49ers

8. New York Jets

9. Chicago Bears

10.Cincinnati Bengals

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Oakland Raiders

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Washington Redskins

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Los Angeles Chargers

17. Buffalo Bills

18. Detroit Lions

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Tennessee Titans

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Atlanta Falcons

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Buffalo Bills (from KC)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

27. Los Angeles Rams

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Rosen

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is not only a contender to go top five, but several mock drafts have him in the top spot overall. That alone appears to be giving Rosen pause.

"Rosen plans to sit down with his parents after Tuesday's Cactus Bowl for a 'serious conversation' before making a final decision about whether to turn pro, he said Saturday." ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote. "Whether Cleveland has the No. 1 overall pick could influence his decision, according to a source."

According to Schefter, Rosen would like to play for a stable franchise like the New York Giants, but the specter of playing for the Cleveland Browns may keep him out of the draft altogether.

If he does opt to declare, "Rosen is the most NFL-ready QB in this class," according to ESPN.com's Todd McShay.

Sam Darnold

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Like Rosen, USC quarterback Sam Darnold isn't a lock to declare for the 2018 draft. After something of a letdown campaign in 2017, Darnold may return for his junior season in an attempt to solidify his stock.

It's not that his stock has taken a dive, but Darnold did lead the nation with 19 turnovers and saw dips in completion percentage, touchdowns and passer rating this season, per Sports Reference.

The physical tools are still there, though.

"Now, I think Darnold has a chance to be special, and I believe in his talent long term," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "Darnold has a big frame (6'4", 225 [pounds]), makes quick decisions and is an accurate, natural passer."

If he does declare, someone near the top of the draft is likely to overlook the slight regression this season and focus on his innate gifts.

Josh Allen

Loren Orr/Getty Images

"I've dreamt about it ever since I was a little kid."

That's what Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who's already declared for next year's draft, said after throwing for three touchdowns and winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, per the team's Twitter account:

Allen lost his three best playmakers—Tanner Gentry, Jacob Hollister and Brian Hill—from the 2016 season to the NFL last year. So his raw numbers won't blow many people away.

But Allen's stock goes way beyond the 56.3 completion percentage, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. When you watch him play, you see it. With a flick of the wrist, Allen can launch a football 40 yards downfield on a rope. It may be most impressive when he does it on a rollout.

And while he might not be ready to light it up from the get-go, the physical tools are unmistakable. Any team willing to coach Allen up for a year or two may get the steal of this year's draft.

Saquon Barkley

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A running back hasn't been drafted No. 1 overall since 1995, when the Cincinnati Bengals took Penn State's Ki-Jana Carter. You have to go back 1986, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Bo Jackson first, to find the last one before Carter.

Is Saquon Barkley, another Nittany Lion, next?

"In a draft class dominated by talk of franchise quarterbacks and outlier prospects carrying Heisman trophies, we've forgotten to talk about the best player in the class," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote. "And that's Barkley."

Penn State's dynamic playmaker dominated one of the toughest conferences in the nation, the Big Ten, finishing sixth among FBS players in yards from scrimmage (1,728) and fifth in touchdowns from scrimmage (19th). He was second and first, respectively, in the conference in those two categories.

But it's about more than numbers with Barkley. He weighs 233 pounds and runs a 4.33 40, per Miller. And he has no history of major injuries.

In a year in which Todd Gurley might win the NFL MVP, it looks like the every-down back is, well, back. Seeing Barkley go No. 1 would put an exclamation point on the return.

Bradley Chubb

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

If you had to pick one defensive player to crash the top-five party, North Carolina State pass-rusher Bradley Chubb may be the safe bet.

Chubb is 6'4" and 275 pounds, and he has totaled double-digit sacks in each of his past two seasons for the Wolfpack.

"Chubb shows good takeoff from the edge as a pass-rusher," Kiper wrote. "And he has an excellent mix of speed and power."

Few things establish a defensive identity quite like a dominant pass rush. And Chubb looks like the kind of player who could almost single-handedly do just that.