NFL Standings 2017-18: AFC, NFC Team Records, Postseason Outlook After Week 16

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers handled their business Sunday, and those two NFC South teams clinched spots in the playoffs with their Week 16 performances.

However, while the Saints (11-4) have the inside track for the NFC South title, the Panthers (11-4) could pass them in the NFL standings if they beat the Atlanta Falcons (9-6) in Week 17 while the Saints lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints defeated the Falcons 23-13 in Week 16, while the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22-19.

The Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks (9-6) are fighting for the last playoff spot, and if the Falcons win next week, they will edge out Seattle regardless of what happens in the Seahawks' season finale against Arizona. That's because the Falcons beat the Seahawks in a head-to-head matchup earlier this season.

The Seahawks eliminated the Dallas Cowboys (8-7), as they went into AT&T Stadium and earned a 21-12 victory.

The final wild-card position is the only playoff spot in the NFC that's up for grabs. In addition to the Saints and Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles (12-2), Minnesota Vikings (12-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) have punched their tickets to the postseason.

The Eagles are the NFC East champions, and if they beat the Oakland Raiders Monday night or the Cowboys in Week 17, they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

If the Eagles fail to win either of those games and the Vikings beat the Chicago Bears in the season finale, the Vikings will take the No. 1 seed.

The Vikings have the inside track on the No. 2 seed, with the Rams in line for the No. 3 seed and the Saints having the best chance at the No. 4 seed.

The Detroit Lions (8-7) saw their playoff hopes disappear in their 26-17 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills (8-7) pushed the New England Patriots (12-3) hard for three quarters in Foxborough, Massachusetts, but the Pats put away their longtime division rival with two fourth-quarter touchdowns that helped give New England a 37-16 victory.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) lose Monday to the Houston Texans, the Patriots will clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. New England will also earn that edge if they beat the New York Jets in Week 17.

The Steelers can take the No. 2 seed by beating the Texans and the Cleveland Browns in the season finale. If Pittsburgh wins both and the Pats lose to the Jets, the Steelers will cop the No. 1 seed.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5) have clinched the AFC South, but their loss to the San Francisco 49ers means that the only way they could gain a first-round bye is if the Steelers lose to both the Texans and the Browns and the Jaguars win their season finale on the road against the Tennessee Titans (8-7).

Both teams would finish the season at 11-5 under those circumstances, and the Jaguars would have the edge because they beat the Steelers in their head-to-head meeting.

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) clinched the AFC West title with their 29-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs appear to have regained their footing with three consecutive wins after losing six of their previous seven games.

The Baltimore Ravens (9-6) are in the first wild-card position after their 23-16 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday. The Ravens will earn a spot in the postseason if they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The Titans, Bills and Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) are all in contention for the final wild-card spot. If the Titans beat the Jaguars in Week 17, they would earn the nod.