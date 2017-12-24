Jaguars Clinch AFC South After Rams Beat Titans; 1st Division Title Since 1999

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their first division title since 1999 by virtue of the Tennessee Titans' 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

According to Tad Dickman of the team's public relations staff, the AFC South crown was Jacksonville's first since divisional realignment in 2002. Prior to that, the Jaguars won the AFC Central twice (1998, 1999).

The Jaguars clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 with a win over the Houston Texans last week.

With those boxes checked, Jacksonville will set its sights on securing a first-round bye and maybe even the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Because they'd own the conference record and head-to-head tiebreakers, respectively, the Jaguars (10-4) could snare the No. 1 seed if they win out and the New England Patriots (12-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) each suffer one more loss. If just one of those teams loses once, the Jaguars would pick up the No. 2 seed with two more wins.

If neither of those scenarios play out, they are in line to lock up the No. 3 spot and host the AFC's lowest-seeded playoff team when the postseason starts.

Regardless of which seed Jacksonville secures, 2017 has been a story of redemption for the former NFL laughingstock.

After posting a losing record every year from 2011 to 2016, the Jaguars bolted to double-digit wins behind the league's robustest defense and a dynamic ground game.

Entering Week 16, the Jaguars ranked first in points against (14.9 per game) and passing yards allowed (168.9 per game).

And while the Jacksonville offense has generally been unspectacular, it has worn down opponents to the tune of a league-leading 149.1 rushing yards per game. Those ball-control stylings have taken pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles and allowed the Jaguars to embrace more of a balanced scheme.

When the postseason rolls around, Jacksonville will again deploy that approach as it eyes its first playoff win since January 2008.