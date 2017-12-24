NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results

NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and ResultsDecember 24, 2017
On Christmas Eve, several NFL stars delivered early presents to fantasy managers who were smart enough to pick them up.
And as most leagues wrap up here in Week 16 or 17, it's time to take another look around the league at the top stars and the playoff picture.
Below are standings from both conferences, as well as the top fantasy producer from every Week 16 game.
|Week 16 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Fantasy Star
|Colts
|16-23
|Ravens
|Joe Flacco
|29-of-38, 237 yds, 2 TDs
|Vikings
|16-0
|Packers
|MIN D/ST
|0 points allowed, 2 INTs
|Browns
|3-20
|Bears
|Mitch Trubisky
|14-of-23, 193 yds, 44 rush yds, TD
|Broncos
|11-27
|Redskins
|Kirk Cousins
|19-of-37, 299 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT
|Chargers
|14-7
|Jets
|Bilal Powell
|145 rush yds, TD
|Bills
|16-37
|Patriots
|Dion Lewis
|129 rush yds, TD, 5 rec, 24 yds, TD
|Falcons
|13-23
|Saints
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|4 rec, 76 yds, TD, 14 rush yds
|Buccaneers
|19-22
|Panthers
|CAR D/ST
|19 points allowed, 3 fumbles recovered, TD
|Lions
|17-26
|Bengals
|Giovani Bernard
|116 rush yds, TD, 7 rec, 52 yds
|Dolphins
|13-29
|Chiefs
|Jakeem Grant
|4 rec, 107 yds, TD
|Rams
|27-23
|Titans
|Todd Gurley
|118 rush yds, 10 rec, 158 yds, 2 TDs
|Jaguars
|33-44
|49ers
|Blake Bortles
|32-of-50, 382 yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 31 rush yds
|Giants
|0-23
|Cardinals
|ARI D/ST
|0 points allowed, fumble recovered, 2 INTs, TD
|Seahawks
|21-12
|Cowboys
|SEA D/ST
|12 points allowed, fumble recovered, 2 INTs, TD
|Yahoo
|Week 16 Playoff Standings
|AFC Division Leaders
|W
|L
|Patriots
|12
|3
|Steelers
|11
|3
|Jaguars
|10
|5
|Chiefs
|9
|6
|AFC Wild Card
|W
|L
|Ravens
|9
|6
|Titans
|8
|7
|NFC Division Leaders
|W
|L
|Eagles
|12
|2
|Vikings
|12
|3
|Rams
|11
|4
|Saints
|11
|4
|NFC Wild Card
|W
|L
|Panthers
|11
|4
|Falcons
|9
|6
|Yahoo
Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley had the top individual fantasy performance of the entire NFL season last week. He dropped a whopping 42 points in non-point-per-reception leagues against the Seattle Seahawks.
So, how did he follow that up? Oh, just a ho-hum 40 points against the Tennessee Titans.
Gurley finished the game with 118 rushing yards, 10 receptions, 158 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
The NFL on Fox shared video of one of those scores and wondered if Gurley might even be the MVP:
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
MVP? Todd Gurley: 80 yards to the house ✌️ #LARvsTEN https://t.co/st6kb6zr462017-12-24 19:19:24
If fantasy production has anything to do with it, Gurley is absolutely in the conversation. After Sunday's ridiculous performance, Gurley now leads the NFL in total fantasy points, and that includes quarterbacks.
His explosiveness as both a runner and receiver has made him one of the game's most dangerous weapons. And it's made the Rams a contender this winter.
Jared Goff
It may not be a coincidence that Gurley emerged as an MVP candidate in the same season that Jared Goff broke out.
After averaging 7.6 fantasy points per game as a rookie in 2016, Goff looks like an entirely different player this season.
After going 22-of-38 for 301 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday, Goff is now averaging 17.2 fantasy points this season.
The NFL shared one of his scoring strikes to Gurley:
NFL @NFL
.@JaredGoff16 to @TG3II for the @RamsNFL TD! #LARams https://t.co/FhGlCbGD3K2017-12-24 18:19:34
Those two, in combination with Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods, make the Los Angeles Rams one of the scariest offenses in the NFL.
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis has steadily put up eight fantasy points per game this season. Over his last nine games before Week 16, he was a bit better, averaging 10.3 fantasy points.
And then, there's this week, when Dion Lewis absolutely blew up against the Buffalo Bills. He finished with 129 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, five catches, 24 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.
The Patriots shared one of his scores:
New England Patriots @Patriots
Dashing through the defense. TD, @DionLewisRB! #GoPats https://t.co/Z1jwH0PB4y2017-12-24 20:44:51
New England's equal-opportunity offense makes it unpredictable. On any given week, Lewis, Rob Gronkowski, Rex Burkhead, Danny Amendola or someone else might burn you.