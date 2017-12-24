NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

On Christmas Eve, several NFL stars delivered early presents to fantasy managers who were smart enough to pick them up.

And as most leagues wrap up here in Week 16 or 17, it's time to take another look around the league at the top stars and the playoff picture.

Below are standings from both conferences, as well as the top fantasy producer from every Week 16 game.

Week 16 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Colts 16-23 Ravens Joe Flacco 29-of-38, 237 yds, 2 TDs Vikings 16-0 Packers MIN D/ST 0 points allowed, 2 INTs Browns 3-20 Bears Mitch Trubisky 14-of-23, 193 yds, 44 rush yds, TD Broncos 11-27 Redskins Kirk Cousins 19-of-37, 299 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT Chargers 14-7 Jets Bilal Powell 145 rush yds, TD Bills 16-37 Patriots Dion Lewis 129 rush yds, TD, 5 rec, 24 yds, TD Falcons 13-23 Saints Ted Ginn Jr. 4 rec, 76 yds, TD, 14 rush yds Buccaneers 19-22 Panthers CAR D/ST 19 points allowed, 3 fumbles recovered, TD Lions 17-26 Bengals Giovani Bernard 116 rush yds, TD, 7 rec, 52 yds Dolphins 13-29 Chiefs Jakeem Grant 4 rec, 107 yds, TD Rams 27-23 Titans Todd Gurley 118 rush yds, 10 rec, 158 yds, 2 TDs Jaguars 33-44 49ers Blake Bortles 32-of-50, 382 yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 31 rush yds Giants 0-23 Cardinals ARI D/ST 0 points allowed, fumble recovered, 2 INTs, TD Seahawks 21-12 Cowboys SEA D/ST 12 points allowed, fumble recovered, 2 INTs, TD Yahoo

Week 16 Playoff Standings AFC Division Leaders W L Patriots 12 3 Steelers 11 3 Jaguars 10 5 Chiefs 9 6 AFC Wild Card W L Ravens 9 6 Titans 8 7 NFC Division Leaders W L Eagles 12 2 Vikings 12 3 Rams 11 4 Saints 11 4 NFC Wild Card W L Panthers 11 4 Falcons 9 6 Yahoo

Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley had the top individual fantasy performance of the entire NFL season last week. He dropped a whopping 42 points in non-point-per-reception leagues against the Seattle Seahawks.

So, how did he follow that up? Oh, just a ho-hum 40 points against the Tennessee Titans.

Gurley finished the game with 118 rushing yards, 10 receptions, 158 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The NFL on Fox shared video of one of those scores and wondered if Gurley might even be the MVP:

If fantasy production has anything to do with it, Gurley is absolutely in the conversation. After Sunday's ridiculous performance, Gurley now leads the NFL in total fantasy points, and that includes quarterbacks.

His explosiveness as both a runner and receiver has made him one of the game's most dangerous weapons. And it's made the Rams a contender this winter.

Jared Goff

It may not be a coincidence that Gurley emerged as an MVP candidate in the same season that Jared Goff broke out.

After averaging 7.6 fantasy points per game as a rookie in 2016, Goff looks like an entirely different player this season.

After going 22-of-38 for 301 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday, Goff is now averaging 17.2 fantasy points this season.

The NFL shared one of his scoring strikes to Gurley:

Those two, in combination with Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods, make the Los Angeles Rams one of the scariest offenses in the NFL.

Dion Lewis

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis has steadily put up eight fantasy points per game this season. Over his last nine games before Week 16, he was a bit better, averaging 10.3 fantasy points.

And then, there's this week, when Dion Lewis absolutely blew up against the Buffalo Bills. He finished with 129 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, five catches, 24 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Patriots shared one of his scores:

New England's equal-opportunity offense makes it unpredictable. On any given week, Lewis, Rob Gronkowski, Rex Burkhead, Danny Amendola or someone else might burn you.