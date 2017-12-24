NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 24: Running Back Todd Gurley II #30 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball against the Tennessee Titians at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
On Christmas Eve, several NFL stars delivered early presents to fantasy managers who were smart enough to pick them up.

And as most leagues wrap up here in Week 16 or 17, it's time to take another look around the league at the top stars and the playoff picture.

Below are standings from both conferences, as well as the top fantasy producer from every Week 16 game.

Week 16 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
Colts16-23RavensJoe Flacco29-of-38, 237 yds, 2 TDs
Vikings16-0PackersMIN D/ST0 points allowed, 2 INTs
Browns3-20BearsMitch Trubisky14-of-23, 193 yds, 44 rush yds, TD
Broncos11-27RedskinsKirk Cousins19-of-37, 299 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT
Chargers14-7JetsBilal Powell145 rush yds, TD
Bills16-37PatriotsDion Lewis129 rush yds, TD, 5 rec, 24 yds, TD
Falcons13-23SaintsTed Ginn Jr.4 rec, 76 yds, TD, 14 rush yds
Buccaneers19-22PanthersCAR D/ST19 points allowed, 3 fumbles recovered, TD
Lions17-26BengalsGiovani Bernard116 rush yds, TD, 7 rec, 52 yds
Dolphins13-29ChiefsJakeem Grant4 rec, 107 yds, TD
Rams27-23TitansTodd Gurley118 rush yds, 10 rec, 158 yds, 2 TDs
Jaguars33-4449ersBlake Bortles32-of-50, 382 yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 31 rush yds
Giants0-23CardinalsARI D/ST0 points allowed, fumble recovered, 2 INTs, TD
Seahawks21-12CowboysSEA D/ST12 points allowed, fumble recovered, 2 INTs, TD
Week 16 Playoff Standings
AFC Division LeadersWL
Patriots123
Steelers113
Jaguars105
Chiefs96
AFC Wild CardWL
Ravens96
Titans87
NFC Division LeadersWL
Eagles122
Vikings123
Rams114
Saints114
NFC Wild CardWL
Panthers114
Falcons96
Todd  Gurley

Todd Gurley had the top individual fantasy performance of the entire NFL season last week. He dropped a whopping 42 points in non-point-per-reception leagues against the Seattle Seahawks.

So, how did he follow that up? Oh, just a ho-hum 40 points against the Tennessee Titans.

Gurley finished the game with 118 rushing yards, 10 receptions, 158 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The NFL on Fox shared video of one of those scores and wondered if Gurley might even be the MVP:

If fantasy production has anything to do with it, Gurley is absolutely in the conversation. After Sunday's ridiculous performance, Gurley now leads the NFL in total fantasy points, and that includes quarterbacks.

His explosiveness as both a runner and receiver has made him one of the game's most dangerous weapons. And it's made the Rams a contender this winter.

            

Jared Goff

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during a game against the Tennessee Titians at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
It may not be a coincidence that Gurley emerged as an MVP candidate in the same season that Jared Goff broke out.

After averaging 7.6 fantasy points per game as a rookie in 2016, Goff looks like an entirely different player this season.

After going 22-of-38 for 301 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday, Goff is now averaging 17.2 fantasy points this season.

The NFL shared one of his scoring strikes to Gurley:

Those two, in combination with Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods, make the Los Angeles Rams one of the scariest offenses in the NFL.

            

Dion Lewis

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Image
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis has steadily put up eight fantasy points per game this season. Over his last nine games before Week 16, he was a bit better, averaging 10.3 fantasy points.

And then, there's this week, when Dion Lewis absolutely blew up against the Buffalo Bills. He finished with 129 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, five catches, 24 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Patriots shared one of his scores:

New England's equal-opportunity offense makes it unpredictable. On any given week, Lewis, Rob Gronkowski, Rex Burkhead, Danny Amendola or someone else might burn you.

