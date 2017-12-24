Twitter Irate After Kelvin Benjamin's TD Is Overturned vs. Patriots

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin caught what appeared to be a clear touchdown in the first half against the New England Patriots on Sunday, only to have the call overruled upon review. And folks on social media were left scratching their heads after the incredibly controversial decision.

According to NFL Football Operations, Benjamin didn't have full possession of the ball when his feet were on the ground before falling out of bounds:

Given the reaction to the ruling, however, it's unlikely the NFL's response to the call will go over well publicly:

Even the Bills did a double-take on Twitter:

Not surprisingly, some pundits took notice that the call benefited the Patriots:

Others referenced last week's catch controversy, when Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James had a touchdown catch overturned after the officials ruled he didn't complete the process of the catch. James appeared to have control of the ball before lunging forward with his right hand, extending it to the goal line. The ball came loose upon hitting the ground, however:

After the game, referee Craig Wrolstad spoke to reporters (via Matthew Fairburn of NYUP.com) to explain the call. Wrolstad said it was "clear and obvious that he did not have control of the ball until he brought it all the way down into his chest."

Suffice to say, most fans and pundits didn't agree with either call (or the rules behind the call). Thus, the definition of a catch remains one of the murkiest and most controversial rules in the NFL.