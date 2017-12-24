Twitter Irate After Kelvin Benjamin's TD Is Overturned vs. Patriots

Twitter Irate After Kelvin Benjamin's TD Is Overturned vs. PatriotsDecember 24, 2017
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin caught what appeared to be a clear touchdown in the first half against the New England Patriots on Sunday, only to have the call overruled upon review. And folks on social media were left scratching their heads after the incredibly controversial decision.
According to NFL Football Operations, Benjamin didn't have full possession of the ball when his feet were on the ground before falling out of bounds:
NFL Football Operations @NFLFootballOps
In #BUFvsNE, when Kelvin Benjamin gains control, his left foot is off the ground. The receiver only has one foot down in bounds with control. Therefore, it is an incomplete pass. -AL2017-12-24 19:35:45
Given the reaction to the ruling, however, it's unlikely the NFL's response to the call will go over well publicly:
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL
Refs screwed up call in NE. That was a TD. Again, what the sh-- is a catch?2017-12-24 19:32:58
scott pianowski @scott_pianowski
I have no idea how they wiped out that Kelvin Benjamin touchdown. Show me the angle that definitively proves it's no good. I have no real stake here, I just want common sense and logic.2017-12-24 19:32:39
Ron Clements @Ron_Clements
Kelvin Benjamin touchdown taken away because we still don't know what a catch is. #Bills #NFL #BUFvsNE2017-12-24 19:32:44
Summer Sanders @SummerSanders_
YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME. Honestly...I don’t know what to think anymore. The Pats defender was all over @kelvinbenjamin #GoBills2017-12-24 19:32:43
Even the Bills did a double-take on Twitter:
Buffalo Bills @buffalobills
KB13!! https://t.co/6mubwCDedB2017-12-24 19:27:54
Buffalo Bills @buffalobills
🤔2017-12-24 19:31:23
Not surprisingly, some pundits took notice that the call benefited the Patriots:
12up @12upSport
Kelvin Benjamin got his TD overturned because it's the Pats and you are not allowed to score touchdowns against them at any point, ever.2017-12-24 19:31:51
Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre
Kelvin Benjamin with an obvious touchdown to anyone with eyes. But it's against the Patriots, and you know how these work. #YearoftheRefs2017-12-24 19:29:23
Dan Roche @RochieWBZ
If any #NFL fans didn't hate the #Patriots after last week's overturned Jesse James TD catch.....well, they will now after Kelvin Benjamin TD catch gets overturned today! Ouch! - #wbz #DontHateAppreciate2017-12-24 19:34:48
Others referenced last week's catch controversy, when Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James had a touchdown catch overturned after the officials ruled he didn't complete the process of the catch. James appeared to have control of the ball before lunging forward with his right hand, extending it to the goal line. The ball came loose upon hitting the ground, however:
Ny Tyson 🔥 @NaheemTyson
Kelvin benjamin and jesse james........ https://t.co/wco5q3z6ij2017-12-24 19:35:17
Mina Kimes @minakimes
right--the James non-TD call was infuriating, but correct (per the rule, which is bad). overturning the Benjamin TD was both infuriating *and* wrong. https://t.co/x8RtPSOu7Z2017-12-24 19:52:18
After the game, referee Craig Wrolstad spoke to reporters (via Matthew Fairburn of NYUP.com) to explain the call. Wrolstad said it was "clear and obvious that he did not have control of the ball until he brought it all the way down into his chest."
Suffice to say, most fans and pundits didn't agree with either call (or the rules behind the call). Thus, the definition of a catch remains one of the murkiest and most controversial rules in the NFL.