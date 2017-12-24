Travaris Cadet Carted Off with Gruesome Injury, Ankle Popped into Place on Field

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back Travaris Cadet was carted off the field with an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Bills announced the update on social media. Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman noted a team trainer appeared to pop Cadet's leg back into place.

The 28-year-old Miami native was injured on his first carry of the game.

He entered the contest with 186 yards from scrimmage on 34 touches in five games since signing with Buffalo in November.

Cadet played three games with the New York Jets earlier in the season. He's also made stops with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers across six years in the NFL.

LeSean McCoy will continue to see a lion's share of the backfield work in the Bills' run-oriented offensive attack. Mike Tolbert is the team's other available option at the position.