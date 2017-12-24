Panthers Reportedly Targeting Ron Rivera Contract Extension

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers and head coach Ron Rivera are in the early stages of negotiating a contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, "One of the Panthers' most important tasks going forward is to extend Rivera's contract, and sources say that's exactly what they want to do. The team's brass agrees that stability is needed on the football side. Put that together with the job the former coach of the year is doing and it's an easy decision. Talks are in their infancy, but they are expected to heat up soon."

However, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reported of any contract talks that it "was news to several people I spoke with Sunday morning who likely would have heard if any conversations had been started."

Person added that even if the Panthers "wanted to get Rivera under a longer contract right now, it’s not clear who would even sign off on it," though he added that "limited partner Erskine Bowles is playing a prominent role during this transition period between Richardson and the next owner."

Rivera is under contract through the 2018 season, though with the uncertainty hanging over the Panthers at the moment, it wouldn't be surprising if the current front office wants to extend his contract.

Owner Jerry Richardson already announced he would sell the team at the end of the season amid accusations of sexual harassment and the use of a racial slur. Chief operating officer Tina Becker is making the day-to-day decisions in Richardson's absence. Marty Hurney is serving as interim general manager. The organization's lease in Charlotte only goes through the 2019 season. It's unknown if a new owner or ownership group would want to relocate the team, though the NFL seems keen to keep the Panthers in Charlotte if possible.

Through all that, Rivera remains one of the organization's stabilizing figures. He's served as the team's head coach since 2011, going 63-46-1 in that time while leading the team to three playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season. The Panthers are 10-4 this season and battling for an NFC South title, and they would clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday.

His players, like center Ryan Kalil, seem to think highly of him:

Still, any contract talks with Rivera face obvious complications at the moment given the Richardson scandal and pending sale of the organization. Extending Rivera, who would be a popular target for other organizations, makes sense for the Panthers, but the timing of that potential extension remains murky.