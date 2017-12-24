NFL Revises Concussion Protocol, Adds Neurotrauma Consultants

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL has revised its concussion protocol in the aftermath of controversies involving Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen, the NFL has added "a central unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) in the league's command center for all games" who will "assist in broadcast oversight at each game."

The NFL has also implemented a new rule that states "any sign of impact seizure will be considered the same as loss of consciousness, and the player will be out for the game." The move comes after Savage was seen shaking on the ground as the result of a hit he absorbed from San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Elvis Dumervil in Week 14.

Furthermore, a "referee who removes a player from the game for suspected head trauma must notify the medical staff," while a "player who exhibits gross motor instability or significant loss of balance must be taken to the locker room for evaluation if it is not diagnosed as an orthopedic injury," per Mortensen.

The NFL has revised its concussion protocols significantly since 2012, when independent certified athletic trainers (ATC spotters) were assigned "to observe play on the field and monitor the broadcast feed of that game to identify players who may potentially be injured on a play."

The league has also had unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants present on both sidelines.

On Thursday, the Seahawks were fined $100,000 by the NFL for violating the league's protocol Nov. 9 in their 22-16 win over the Cardinals.

According to the league, the Seahawks broke the rules because "the required evaluation was not conducted and Mr. Wilson was permitted to return to the game without an evaluation" after referee Walt Anderson instructed him to be checked for a head injury, per ESPN.com.

The NFL's investigation into the Texans is still ongoing.