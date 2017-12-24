NFL Head Coach Rumors: John Fox, Chuck Pagano, Dirk Koetter on Hot Seat

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Black Monday in the NFL is almost upon us, and several coaches are reportedly on the hot seat as the end of the regular season approaches.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts' Chuck Pagano, Chicago Bears' John Fox and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dirk Koetter could all be on the way out.

Rapoport noted the Colts and Bears have already started doing "homework" on potential replacements.

As for the Bucs, Rapoport reported the team could look to jettison Koetter because of "unrest in the locker room and his relationship with Jameis Winston."

If Koetter is let go, former Bucs head coach and Super Bowl 37 champion Jon Gruden could be in the running to take over.

"Gruden right now is going through the process of reaching out to for former assistants and friends in the coaching industry just to see if they would be available, if they would potentially come with him if he were be able to get a head coaching job," Rapoport said Sunday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "And of course the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do have Dirk Koetter on the hot seat—that would be his preferred destination."

Pagano, meanwhile, is likely sitting on the hottest seat around.

Now 3-12 following Saturday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts will miss the playoffs for the third straight season after going 8-8 in 2015 and 2016.

According to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, Pagano is "all but fired," and there's expected to be a "housecleaning" as general manager Chris Ballard attempts to get the franchise back on track.

Fox, whose contract runs through 2018, is headed for his third straight losing season since arriving in the Windy City as the offense has continued to flounder on his watch.

Rapoport previously reported "several coaches on his staff believe that it will not end well this season for Fox."