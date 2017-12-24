NFL Rumors: Jon Gruden Interested in Returning to Buccaneers as Head Coach

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jon Gruden could be headed for a reunion if the team decides to fire head coach Dirk Koetter at season's end.

Appearing on NFL Network on Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport reported Gruden "is going through the process of reaching out to former assistants and friends in the coaching industry" to see if they would be interested in joining his staff should he land another head-coaching gig.

"This year may actually be different," a source close to Gruden told Rapoport.

Similar buzz surfaced in November, when the Times Free Press' Stephen Hargis reported Gruden "reached out to current college assistants who have a history of either playing or coaching at Tennessee to gauge their interest in potentially joining his staff" before the Volunteers hired Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.

Should the Bucs part ways with Koetter—a move Rapoport confirmed the team was exploring—they would have to commit serious cash to Gruden.

"They'd have to give up a lot of money to outbid ESPN and pay Gruden what he would want—something that would be worth it to come back to coaching," Rapoport said.

Gruden, 54, previously spent seven years as head coach of the Buccaneers between 2002-08. During that stretch, he went 57-55 and led the franchise to a Super Bowl XXXVII win over the Oakland Raiders.

On Monday, the Bucs inducted Gruden into the franchise's ring of honor at halftime of their 24-21 Week 15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.