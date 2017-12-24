Mike Wallace Would've 'Flipped the Bird' to Fans If He Was Breshad Perriman

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace wasn't pleased with fans who sarcastically cheered Breshad Perriman after the embattled wideout made his first catch of Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

"That [stuff] is disrespectful," Wallace said after the 23-16 win, per the Baltimore Sun's Edward Lee. "I don't agree with that. I would have flipped them the bird, everybody, if that was me. I'm happy he's not like me. I would have turned around and flipped the bird to the whole stadium. That's just me. I don't care who likes it or how they feel. That's disrespectful. They're acting like he's trying to have bad games."



Perriman, who finished the game with two catches for 14 yards, said he wasn't upset with the way the M&T Bank Stadium faithful reacted.

"I didn't know what the cheers were for," he said, per Lee. "I didn't know if they were good or bad. So I can't be mad.

"It is what it is. Regardless, I’m going to still do me and get in my playbook. I don’t care what they do. They can boo me if they want."

A first-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2015, Perriman has been plagued by injuries since he arrived in the NFL.

After missing the entirety of his rookie season due to a knee injury, the Central Florida product managed 33 receptions for 499 yards and a score in 2016.

This season, Perriman has missed four games due to a combination of injuries and the coaching staff's decision to make him a healthy scratch.

To date, he's registered 10 receptions for 77 yards and zero touchdowns.