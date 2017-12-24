Bruce Buffer: Manny Pacquiao's Friends Called About Conor McGregor Fight

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer told TMZ Sports on Sunday that people in Manny Pacquiao's circle have reached out to him to try and facilitate a fight with Conor McGregor.

"I've had some of Manny's friends call me and say, 'Can you talk to Conor’s management?'" he said. "I told 'em, 'You guys know who to call—call the right people.'"

Pacquiao previously told Agence France-Presse (via ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto) he was hoping to set up a boxing match with McGregor in April, but he conceded discussions haven't reached an advanced stage.

"Initially, but we have not yet had any follow-ups," Pacquiao said of the talks.

Freddie Roach, Pacquiao's longtime trainer, has since shot down rumors of a potential clash, citing a conversation with Top Rank founder Bob Arum.

"I talked to Arum and Arum says it's not true," Roach told TMZ Sports.

McGregor has also downplayed his desire to step in the ring with the 39-year-old.

On Dec. 16, McGregor responded to a question from TMZ about fighting Pacquiao and simply said, "MMA next."