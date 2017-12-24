Enzo Amore's WWE Year in Review: Full Breakdown and Grade for 2017

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

It is difficult to find a Superstar who invoked more emotion in fans, for better or worse, in 2017 than Enzo Amore.

Yes, even Roman Reigns.

The Certified G and bona fide stud was met with great controversy throughout the year for his backstage reputation as well as his in-ring performances, which diminished in quality. Yet, despite every possible thing going against him at different points in the year, he shook off a creatively disastrous split from Big Cass and underwent a character rebirth that saw him become the top dog of 205 Live.

The kingpin of the cruiserweight division, he earned greater heat as a villain than anyone could have imagined and helped rebuild a division and show desperately in need of a spark.

And in the process, he helped erased a forgettable first half and finished strong, with a bright future in his windshield.

Relive the year of Muscles Marinara and find out how he graded out in a number of fields, what his finest moment was and which match stands out from the rest as his greatest of 2017 with this recap of his last 12 months.