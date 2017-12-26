Top 6 Best-Case Draft Picks for Washington Redskins in 2018 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Adding their quarterback of the future or bolstering a burgeoning front seven? It's the question facing the Washington Redskins ahead of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Redskins will pick 15th in the opening round at the time of writing, so they'll have a good chance to add a day-one starter at any of their main positions of need. Included in the best options is a quarterback built to make all the throws needed at the NFL level.

Of course, Washington would likely only take a quarterback off the board in Round 1 if Kirk Cousins opts to enter free agency. If not, the Redskins would be free to retool other areas, with fortifying a defensive line ready to be one of the league's most formidable among their best options.

The D-line isn't the only unit needing help, though. Washington could use another playmaker at inside linebacker, as well as a more versatile safety. Fortunately, two top prospects should be on the board when the Burgundy and Gold come to make their selection.

Find out which six players represent the best-case picks for the Redskins next April.