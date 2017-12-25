Manchester United vs. Burnley: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United welcome Burnley to Old Trafford on Boxing Day as they aim to get back on track after a couple of disappointing results.

Jose Mourinho's side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Bristol City on Wednesday, courtesy of a stoppage-time goal.

Another late goal cost the Red Devils on Saturday, when Harry Maguire scored in the 94th minute to salvage a 2-2 Premier League draw for 10-man Leicester City.

United now face a Burnley side that have impressed this season and lie seventh in the table, just three points behind Liverpool in the final Champions League spot.

Read on for the TV information, streaming details, team news and a match preview.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26

Time: 3 p.m GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.), Universo (U.S.), SiriusXM FC (U.S.).

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Team News

Manchester United have injury problems in defence as Antonio Valencia missed the draw with Leicester and is expected to be absent again, per Chris Wheeler at MailOnline.

He will join Eric Bailly on the sidelines, and Chris Smalling is also a doubt after he picked up a problem towards the end of the game at the King Power Stadium.

Smalling was at fault for Maguire's equaliser and Mourinho was critical of the defender after the game, per Marca's Chris Winterburn:

Victor Lindelof could continue at right-back if Valencia misses out, while Marcos Rojo may come in for Smalling to partner Phil Jones at the heart of the United defence.

Burnley also have issues in defence with James Tarkowski serving the second game of a three-match suspension for violent conduct while also recovering from hand surgery.

Manager Sean Dyche has said his squad is "stretched for the first time" ahead of the festive fixtures having been without Dean Marney, Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady and Tom Heaton, per Tyrone Marshall at the Lancashire Telegraph.

However, Jonathan Walters is close to making his long-awaited return from injury as he was an unused substitute against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Preview

Manchester United go into the game under something of a cloud after two disappointing results and with Mourinho critical of his players after the Leicester draw, per BBC Sport's Stu Rowson:

The Red Devils had chances to win both games but were wasteful in front of goal and careless defensively, and they are now out of the League Cup and with their title hopes all but over.

Football writer Daniel Storey shows how United's form has slipped recently:

However, the club can temporarily cut the gap to Manchester City to 10 points on Tuesday with victory over Burnley, as Pep Guardiola's side are not in action until Wednesday when they face Newcastle United.

To do so they will need to tighten up defensively, which may prove difficult with injuries affecting their back four.

The team must also be more clinical in front of goal, particularly against a Burnley side that has conceded just 15 goals in 19 Premier League games.

Only Manchester City, United and Chelsea have a better defensive record in the top flight this season than the Clarets.

However, if United can score first, they could go on to win the match, as shown by Match of the Day:

Burnley go into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, but they have picked up some impressive results on their travels this season.

The Clarets have won at Chelsea and drawn at Liverpool and Spurs, and they will be another tough test for Mourinho's faltering side.