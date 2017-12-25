Chelsea vs. Brighton: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Chelsea welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, with the Premier League champions having been frustrated by Everton in a goalless draw last time out.

Antonio Conte's side remain third in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United in second, and four above Liverpool, who are fourth.

Brighton, meanwhile, head to west London on the back of a valuable win over Watford on Saturday, which brought an end to a run of seven games without a victory.

Read on for viewing details, team news and a full match preview.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26

Time: 3 p.m GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Team News

Chelsea will still be without David Luiz who has a knee injury and is not expected back until January, per Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard.

However, top scorer Alvaro Morata should return having missed the draw with Everton due to suspension.

The Spain international picked up his fifth booking of the season in the Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth which ruled him out of the trip to Goodison Park.

Brighton could welcome Shane Duffy back from suspension and he could replace Connor Goldson.

Goldson featured against Watford in his first appearance since undergoing heart surgery in February, per Matt Davis at BBC Sport.

However, Steve Sidwell will miss the trip to one of his former teams as he is yet to return following back surgery in September.

Preview

Chelsea were left frustrated by Everton on Saturday as they had to settle for a point despite dominating the game.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey showed how top-flight draws are a rarity for the Blues under Conte:

The return of Morata should add some potency to the attack as he was missed against Everton, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Per Opta, the Toffees did not have a shot on target in the entire game, and it may be a similar match against Brighton.

Chris Hughton's side have managed just 15 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season and Pascal Gross' winner against Watford ended a barren run, per Press Association Sport's Ed Elliott:

However, the German midfielder is a threat Chelsea will need to keep an eye on, as shown by the Premier League:

Saturday's win over Watford moved Brighton five points clear of the relegation zone, but they will need to be at their best if they are to take anything from Stamford Bridge.