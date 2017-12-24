Shane McMahon and the 5 Most Important People of WWE WrestleMania 34 Season

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It's almost January, which means WrestleMania season is drawing near and that WWE's biggest card of 2018 is slowly beginning to take form.

Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan continue to slow-play their silent feud as Clash of Champions came and went without a heel turn from either authority figure. This seemingly endless jockeying for position between Bryan and McMahon figures to come with one of the more intriguing payoffs at what could be Bryan's final WrestleMania for now.



It still looks like all systems go for a showdown between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with Lesnar running through the Raw roster while Reigns is still in search of his first Universal Championship reign.

As per usual, WrestleMania will be a marathon broadcast with an impressive lineup. But five WWE Superstars and personalities will define this anticipated showcase.