Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 20 EPL Predictions

Premier League leaders Manchester City head to Newcastle United on Wednesday, with Pep Guardiola's side 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Behind them, Manchester United welcome Burnley to Old Trafford, while Chelsea take on Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool face struggling Swansea City at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Arsenal face a London derby at Crystal Palace, and there's a tasty tie towards the bottom of the table as Bournemouth take on West Ham United.

Here are the full Premier League fixtures, including TV information, streaming details and picks:

Fixtures

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton (12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports and NBCSN)—[3-1]

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United (3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET, NBC Sports Gold)—[1-2]

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET, NBC Sports Gold)—[2-0]

Huddersfield Town vs. Stoke City (3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET, NBC Sports Gold)—[1-0]

Manchester United vs. Burnley (3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET, NBC Sports Live)—[2-0]

Watford vs. Leicester City (3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET, NBC Sports Gold)—[0-1]

West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton (3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET, NBC Sports Gold)—[1-1]

Liverpool vs. Swansea City (5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports and NBCSN)—[3-0]

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City (7:45 p.m GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports and NBCSN)—[0-3]

Thursday, Dec. 28

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal (8 p.m GMT/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports and NBCSN)—[2-2]

Live stream is available via Sky Go, BT Sport, NBC Sports and fubo.TV.

Liverpool vs. Swansea City

Swansea are the visitors to Anfield on Boxing Day, and Jurgen Klopp's prolific side will surely be relishing taking on the team who spent Christmas Day bottom of the Premier League.

The Reds threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal on Friday when they were again undermined by defensive vulnerabilities.

Football writer Dave O'Connell explained Liverpool's problems:

In attack, however, it is a different story, and the Swansea defence can expect a testing afternoon with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho all in top form.

Salah is the Premier League's top scorer with 15 goals, and he will be looking to extend his tally against a team that has won just three times all season and saw manager Paul Clement sacked last week.

Caretaker boss Leon Britton will take charge of the team again, having been at the helm for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Runaway leaders City will look to extend their winning run to 18 consecutive Premier League games on Wednesday as they close in on another record:

Guardiola's side look as though they will rewrite the history books this season, after heading into Christmas with the largest lead the Premier League has seen, per television presenter Gary Lineker:

Standing in their way on Tuesday are Newcastle, who picked up a first win in 10 games against West Ham on Saturday.

The victory moves the Magpies out of the relegation zone and manager Rafael Benitez deserves praise, according to the Daily Mail's Ian Ladyman:

Newcastle will go into the game with confidence and home advantage, but on current form City look irresistible and it's difficult to see anything other than an away win at St James' Park.

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Week 20's final fixture sees Arsenal head to Selhurst Park to face a resurgent Crystal Palace side that has now gone eight games without defeat.

The Premier League show how impressive the Eagles' form is:

Arsenal, meanwhile, are coming off the back of a crazy game against Liverpool where they staged an amazing comeback to lead 3-2 from being 2-0 down, only to be denied victory in a 3-3 draw.

The Mirror's John Cross feels some players are not pulling their weight:

Any lack of commitment will surely be exploited at Selhurst Park, but Arsenal cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to secure a top-four finish, having already been beaten five times this season.