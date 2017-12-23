Lonzo Ball Scores 10 Points in Lakers' Narrow Loss to Trail Blazers

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Back-to-backs in the NBA are difficult for most players, but they're especially tough for rookies.

Lonzo Ball can attest to that.

While 2017's No. 2 overall pick lit up the Golden State Warriors for 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting Friday night at Oracle Arena, he didn't have quite as much energy in the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-92 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at the Staples Center.

Fresh off one of the most efficient shooting displays of his young career, Ball played through a left shoulder contusion and finished with 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting (2-of-6 from three), 11 assists, eight rebounds and five turnovers against a Blazers team that was without Damian Lillard because of a hamstring strain.

Kyle Kuzma, who'd scored at least 25 points in each of his last three games, was also inconsistent.

Lacking a bit of burst a night after he played a season-high 43 minutes versus the defending champions, Kuzma registered 18 points (6-of-19 shooting), seven boards and three dimes.

However, Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson provided some needed pep to keep the Lakers afloat.

Even though Kuzma and Ball were lagging and Brandon Ingram (quad) was absent, L.A.'s unsung backcourt heroes played well in a big spot to help the Lakers keep pace before the Blazers pulled away over the final 60 seconds.

Hart double-doubled with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Clarkson tied Kuzma with a team-high 18 points. Julius Randle was productive as well with 16 points and nine boards in 23 minutes off the pine.

The Blazers weren't much sharper after the Denver Nuggets throttled them 102-85 at Moda Center on Friday, but the combined efforts of CJ McCollum, Maurice Harkless and Shabazz Napier were enough to help Portland snap a three-game losing skid.

Harkless was especially big with a season-high 22 points, and his three-point play that put the Blazers up 94-92 with 21 seconds remaining proved to be the difference.

Napier chipped in 21 points, while McCollum fought through struggles en route to 17 points on 23 shots.

With their losing streak behind them, the Blazers will get four days off before they return to the floor for a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

The Lakers, who dropped to 11-20, suit up next on Christmas Day for a nationally televised tilt with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center.