Vikings Dominate Brett Hundley, Packers En Route to Saturday Night Football Win

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings are one step closer to securing a first-round bye in the postseason after knocking off the Green Bay Packers 16-0 in an NFC North showdown at Lambeau Field.

With Aaron Rodgers placed on season-ending injured reserve this week, Minnesota's defense took full advantage of Green Bay with Brett Hundley at quarterback. The Packers could only muster 239 yards in defeat, with Hundley going 17-of-40 for 130 yards and two interceptions.

Per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Saturday was Minnesota's first shutout of the Packers since 1971.

The Vikings offense was methodical in the frigid temperatures on Saturday, actually finishing with fewer yards than the Packers (236), but it took advantage of three trips to the red zone with one touchdown and two field goals.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had another solid performance for Minnesota with 60 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

A groin injury kept Diggs out of the Vikings lineup for two games in Week 6 and 7. He hasn't been much of a factor since returning with 329 yards on 30 receptions in the previous seven games before Saturday.

Diggs' touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter helped give the Vikings a 10-0 advantage, but it was this contested catch on the sidelines against Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins that showed the playmaking talent he brings when things are going well, courtesy of the NFL's Twitter account:

Adam Thielen has been Minnesota's best wide receiver all season and will be heavily targeted throughout the playoffs, but Diggs' upside could help the offense hit another level if he's completely healthy.

Quarterback Case Keenum was most effective, especially in the first half, when he was looking in Diggs' direction, per Pro Football Focus:

Even on a night when things weren't going well for the Vikings on offense, there were moments when Keenum made plays that put his team in position to succeed.

Late in the third quarter, facing a 3rd-and-13 near midfield, Keenum was able to scramble out of the pocket to buy time and find David Morgan for what he would turn into a 23-yard gain that moved the chains:

The Vikings and Packers were in similar situations earlier this season, relying on unproven backup quarterbacks to carry them, but NFL Network's James Palmer noted they've gone in completely different directions:

There was a steeper drop from Rodgers to Hundley than Sam Bradford to Keenum, though the Vikings also lost star rookie running back Dalvin Cook with a torn ACL after four games and haven't skipped a beat. This game, though, helped to illustrate how wide the overall talent disparity is between these two teams, as The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski noted:

Minnesota entered Week 16 with the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense, allowing 17.3 points per game, a number that will go down after this win. Safety Harrison Smith had a lot of fun in the secondary, taking advantage of Hundley with two interceptions, including this one in the first half to end a Packers scoring chance:

Smith also had eight total tackles and two passes defensed to go along with those two picks.

The Packers came into this game banged up, without Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, and things would only get worse, as Mike Clemens of SiriusXM NFL Radio pointed out:

Hundley was put in a position to fail and couldn't overcome his surroundings. He didn't get over 100 yards passing until there was fewer than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

That ineffectiveness in the passing game contributed to Green Bay's having just 12 first downs and averaging 3.7 yards per play.

But this also points to a larger issue for the Packers about their depth and personnel decisions made by general manager Ted Thompson, who was subjected to this analysis from The Ringer:

The Packers can get away with a lot of roster turnover with Rodgers because he's arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. This season has illustrated just how much he was elevating everything around him when they started 4-1.

Saturday's loss marks the second time in the past six games the Packers have been shut out. They hadn't been held scoreless in a game prior to this season since 2006.

On the other side of things, as good as Minnesota's defense has been in 2017, this is the team's first shutout in 24 years, per Andy Carlson of Purple FTW!:

The Packers are just waiting for this season to end so they can look toward making improvements for 2018. Rodgers will be ready to lead the charge at that point, but head coach Mike McCarthy has to find some way to instill some life into his team for next week's finale against the Detroit Lions.

This wasn't a pretty contest that will show up on many highlight reels for the Vikings, but teams don't need style points at this stage of the season. They can secure a first-round bye as early as Sunday if the Carolina Panthers lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If the Panthers happen to win that game, the Vikings know all they have to do is beat the Chicago Bears in Week 17 to get that precious week off before opening the playoffs at home in the divisional round.