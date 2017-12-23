Jack Del Rio Reportedly Has '50-50' Chance of Returning as Raiders' Coach

Don Feria/Getty Images

Jack Del Rio's future with the Oakland Raiders is reportedly hanging in the balance.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the chance Del Rio returns as the Raiders' head coach in 2018 is currently "a coin flip."

Del Rio, 54, signed a four-year extension in February after he led the Raiders to their first postseason appearance since 2002.

But as Florio noted, terms of the deal were never disclosed. As a result, "it’s impossible to know what it would cost to make a change."

Should the Raiders opt to part ways with Del Rio, it will mark a swift fall for the head coach, who appeared safe in his role after the Silver and Black went 12-4 in 2016.

However, Oakland's Super Bowl aspirations were all but dashed when quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg in the season's penultimate game.

As a result, the Raiders made a first-round playoff exit and were left to wonder what could have been.

Carr was back at 100 percent in time for the start of the 2017 campaign, but the offense has floundered following the offseason departure of coordinator Bill Musgrave.

Under new offensive coordinator Todd Downing, the Raiders currently rank 16th in passing (233.1 yards per game) and 25th in rushing (93.7 yards per game) despite owning the NFL's highest-paid offensive line.

If Del Rio wants to save his job, the Raiders—who have lost two in a row and are 6-8 on the season—will likely have to show serious spunk in Weeks 16 and 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.