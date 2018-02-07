4-Star WR Prospect JaMarr Chase Commits to LSU over Florida, TCU

Source: 247Sports

Wide receiver JaMarr Chase is going to bring his playmaking skills to the LSU Tigers in 2018. Chase announced Wednesday he'll sign with the Tigers, The Athletic's Stewart Mandel reported Wednesday.

A native of Louisiana, Chase is one of the nation's top wideouts in the 2018 recruiting class. He's a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 4 player from his home state, No. 15 receiver in the nation and No. 84 overall player, per 247Sports.

Chase re-opened his recruiting in November after decommitting from Florida when head coach Jim McElwain was fired.

The Metairie, Louisiana native is a 6'1", 195-pound receiver who had 1,011 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior in 2017 and has few holes in his game.

"Chase is a really well-rounded guy that has some nice traits including excellent ball skills," per ESPN's Recruiting Nation scouting report. "He may not wow in any one area, but he is very good in many."

The ability to succeed in multiple areas will help Chase get playing time as a freshman. He will be able to hone his skills right away, allowing him to reach his full potential quickly to become a big-time playmaker in the passing game for LSU.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron's second season at the helm looked a lot like what the program had under Les Miles. The defense was among the best in the nation, finishing 16th with 18.8 points allowed per game, but the offense finished in the bottom half of FBS (76th) with 27.2 points per game.

The Tigers are a run-first team, an easy-to-justify choice because running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams combined for 2,071 yards and 20 touchdowns.

But for LSU to move back among the nation's elite programs and challenge for SEC titles, it needs to open up the passing game. Chase's presence will go a long way toward getting the program where it wants to go.

Chase is a perfect addition on the outside for Orgeron's offense. D.J. Chark was the only LSU wideout in 2017 with more than 30 receptions (35) and 330 receiving yards (811). Chase has a high floor and the ability to adapt quickly that will make him a factor in the offense as a freshman.