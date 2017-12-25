Previewing Pittsburgh Steelers' Christmas Day Matchup with Texans

4 of 6

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Steelers reversed course on their longstanding issue with missed tackles in Week 15 against the Patriots, with Steelers Depot's Josh Carney counting only eight in the contest.

While the improvement was both necessary and impressive, it may have been their formidable opponent that forced the defense to be more disciplined. This week against Houston's offense, Pittsburgh's defenders may revert back to their old ways.

Pittsburgh has averaged 12.14 missed tackles per game this year, for a total of 170 on the season—only eight of which have come on special teams. And now that they are without their defensive leader, inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh's troubles tackling could return against Houston.

The Texans don't have an explosive offense. Top receiver Hopkins has 1,313 yards and seven scores, but their No. 2 receiver Will Fuller has only 396 yards. He does have seven touchdowns, though, which serves as a warning to the Steelers—failing to wrap him up could lead to a big play or a touchdown that swings momentum in the Texans' favor.

Houston's run game is also not a strength, with rushing leader Lamar Miller averaging only 56.9 rushing yards per game. However, just like with Hopkins and Fuller in the passing game, one wrong angle taken by a Steelers would-be tackler can be a game-breaker.

While the Steelers have allowed a mere eight runs of 20 or more yards and two of 40-plus, they have also allowed 42 passing plays that have earned their opponents 20 or more yards, including 11 that went for 40 or more.

Pittsburgh cannot just assume that Houston's having Yates under center means that there will be no plays available for him to make. The Steelers defense needs to reprise its disciplined play from a week ago rather than perform as it has for the majority of the season that preceded it.