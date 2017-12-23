PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Saturday Results, Scores and Latest Schedule

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Phil Taylor whitewashed Justin Pipe to qualify for the last 16 of the 2018 PDC World Darts Championship at London's Alexandra Palace on Saturday. The Power's farewell tour will continue, while old foe Raymond van Barneveld will join him in the next stage after beating Kyle Anderson.

One touted player who won't be joining them is Daryl Gurney after John Henderson sent him packing. Superchin is out, but Rob Cross progressed after besting Michael Smith in an instant classic during the afternoon session.

Here are all the scores from Saturday's matches:

Afternoon Session

Keegan Brown 4-2 Zoran Lerchbacher

Michael Smith 3-4 Rob Cross

Steve West 4-1 Jermaine Wattimena

Evening Session

Daryl Gurney 2-4 John Henderson

Phil Taylor 4-0 Justin Pipe

Raymond van Barneveld 4-1 Kyle Anderson

Wednesday Schedule

Afternoon Session (12:30 p.m. GMT)

Simon Whitlock v Darren Webster

Alan Norris v James Richardson

Kevin Munch v Toni Alcinas

Evening Session (7 p.m. GMT)

Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis

Vincent van der Voort v Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Thursday Schedule

Afternoon Session (12:30 p.m. GMT)

Kevin Munch/Toni Alcinas v Simon Whitlock/Darren Webster

Mensur Suljovic v Dimitri Van den Bergh

John Henderson v Rob Cross

Evening Session (7 p.m. GMT)

Peter Wright/Jamie Lewis v Alan Norris/James Richardson

Phil Taylor v Keegan Brown

Gary Anderson v Steve West

Schedule via Sky Sports.

Steve West's dubious reward for beating Jermaine Wattimena in the afternoon will be to face Gary Anderson in the next round. His win had been preceded by perhaps the game of the tournament between Cross and Smith.

A thrilling contest eventually went the former's way, but only after both players had produced some prolific scoring from the oche, per PDC Darts:

Keegan Brown was the afternoon's other winner, as he edged a decent tussle with Austrian Zoran Lerchbacher.

However, the main attraction of the night was always going to be Taylor's bid to extend his final appearance at this tournament. The Power achieved his goal in some style, winning the first set 3-2 before breaking throw to create a two-leg lead in the second.

Taylor was three sets to the good after completing a 119 checkout. He soon wrapped things up without much fuss to make it clear he intends to be a force during his swan song at Ally Pally.

Gurney stumbled against an inspired Henderson, with the Highlander going two sets up before a commendable fightback from Superchin. It was two sets apiece when Henderson reasserted himself to win the fifth and then earn a decisive break of throw in the sixth.

Ultimately, Henderson completed more triple-digit visits to the board than the world No. 4, per Live Darts:

It was left to Van Barneveld to eventually see off Anderson in the evening's final match. RVB made a fast start to take the opening set without defeat.

Sky Sports Darts detailed Barney's terrific early scoring average:

However, Anderson was not deterred and wrapped up a 114 checkout on his way to finally getting on the board after the third set. Anderson had applied the pressure, but Van Barneveld responded to restore a two-set advantage.

The fifth set was easier work for Barney, who reeled off a 96 and eased his way to an impressive win. He will now get ready for countryman Vincent van der Voort.

RVB is in fine form, but he'll know how formidable a determined Taylor will be as the tournament progresses. The competition will now take a break before play resumes on Wednesday, December 27.