James Harrison to Sign Patriots Contract After Being Cut by Steelers

The New England Patriots are "expected to sign" free-agent linebacker James Harrison after the 15-year veteran was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 23, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Harrison confirmed the signing by posting an Instagram photo with Tom Brady:

Harrison signed a two-year deal with the Steelers prior to the 2017 season, but he didn't see the field often.

At 39 years old, the five-time Pro Bowler was limited to five appearances over the Steelers' first 14 games. He managed one sack and three tackles while playing 40 defensive snaps.

Of course, that minor role wasn't a major surprise given the emergence of pass-rushers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree at outside linebacker.

"James knows I am going to put the interest of this group above anything else in terms of how we prepare, who we utilize and how we utilize them," head coach Mike Tomlin said in October, per 247Sports' Bryan DeArdo. "He is a competitor, he wants to be a central reason why we are successful. I know that. I also know he is a great team player. He always has been."

The Patriots shouldn't expect much from Harrison at this stage in his career.

But at the very least, the two-time Super Bowl champion should provide them with peace of mind off the edge since Dont'a Hightower (torn pectoral) and Shea McClellin (concussion) are done for the season and Kyle Van Noy has made scattered appearances on the injury report.

Beyond that, Harrison should be another quality addition to the Patriots locker room as they eye a Super Bowl repeat.