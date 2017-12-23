Tom Savage Placed on Injured Reserve with Concussion

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2017

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) leaves the game to get checked out during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans placed quarterback Tom Savage on season-ending injured reserve Saturday. 

Savage suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers and subsequently sat out the team's Week 15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL and NFL Players Association have since launched an investigation into the Texans' handling of Savage's head injury.  

Though the quarterback was seen shaking on the ground after absorbing a hit from 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil, he was cleared to briefly return to the game before he was ruled out for its remainder. 

"I figured he got hit, didn't know he got hit, very difficult from where I'm standing to even see he got it," head coach Bill O'Brien said after the game, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "There's no video on the sideline.

O'Brien added: "With benefit of the video, I never would have allowed the player back in the game and I don't think [trainer] Geoff Kaplan would have let Tom back in the game."

T.J. Yates his since taken over as the team's starting quarterback and will be under center again Monday when the Texans host the Pittsburgh Steelers

Savage, meanwhile, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the regular season ends.

