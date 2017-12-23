Premier League Results Week 19: Saturday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick on Saturday to join Liverpool's Mohamed Salah at the top of the Premier League goalscoring chart. Kane's contribution helped Tottenham Hotspur thrash Burnley at Turf Moor and move above north London rivals Arsenal into fifth.

Earlier in the day, Sergio Aguero scored twice as leaders Manchester City hammered Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium. Raheem Sterling was also on the scoresheet for the Citizens, with he and Aguero now on 12 league goals for the campaign, just three short of Kane and Salah in the scoring charts.

City's good day got even better when Harry Maguire scored deep into injury time to force a 2-2 draw for Leicester City against Manchester United. The late goal means United are 13 points adrift of their neighbours.

Jamie Vardy also scored a landmark goal as the Foxes earned a creditable point with 10 men.

Here are all the scores from Saturday's matches:

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Watford

Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Stoke City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City 1-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham United 2-3 Newcastle United

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United

Premier League Table

1. Manchester City: 55

2. Manchester United: 42

3. Chelsea: 39

4. Liverpool: 35

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 34

6. Arsenal: 34

7. Burnley: 32

8. Leicester City: 27

9. Everton: 26

10. Watford: 22

11. Huddersfield Town: 22

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21

13. Southampton: 19

14. Stoke City: 19

15. Newcastle United: 18

16. Crystal Palace: 18

17. West Ham United: 17

18. Bournemouth: 16

19. West Bromwich Albion: 14

20. Swansea City: 13

Full standings available on BBC Sport.

Premier League Top Scorers

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 15

2. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 15

3. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 12

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 12

5. Wayne Rooney, Everton: 10

6. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 10

7. Alvaro Morata, Chelsea: 9

8. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 8

9. Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City: 8

10. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 8

Kane was in stellar form in Lancashire, scoring from the spot after just seven minutes. The England international had to wait until the 69th minute to add his second but made no mistake when he raced clear to meet Moussa Sissoko's pass.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham's No. 10 was just as cool when Dele Alli sent him clear to cap a superb evening's work for Spurs. Kane had to score a hat-trick to keep pace with Salah after the Egyptian winger found the net during Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Arsenal on Friday.

By doing so, the 24-year-old reasserted Tottenham's credentials as a contender for a place next season's UEFA Champions League.

Kane wasn't the only player who got among the goals on Saturday. Aguero made the most of a place in City's starting lineup to net a brace against the Cherries.

In the process, the Argentinian established a career-first, per WhoScored.com:

Aguero also made another piece of club history, according to Sky Sports Statto:

The goals were a perfect way for Aguero to remind manager Pep Guardiola of his value. Aguero thinks Guardiola is trying to force him out of City, according to Goal's Sam Lee.

However, it would be tough for any manager to dump such a prolific striker.

Aguero may be trying to prove himself to his manager, but Sterling has more than earned Guardiola's trust. The former Liverpool winger netted his 12th league goal to continue a fine run of form in the final third:

Sterling's progress this season sums up why City comfortably top the table. No squad in the division boasts the same depth of attacking talent.

The day ended with City's closest challengers having a tough time at the King Power Stadium. Vardy's pace, timing and instincts helped Leicester breach the Red Devils defence after less than half an hour.

The close-range finish was also a landmark goal in Vardy's Foxes career, with Sky Sports Statto also showing how often the former non-league attacker has struck against the best of England's top flight:

United playmaker Juan Mata hit back with two fine goals before Leicester were reduced to 10 men when Daniel Amartey was sent off for two bookable offences. Yet there was still time for the Foxes to rescue a point when Maguire equalised in the 94th minute.

Earlier in the day, Wayne Rooney couldn't add to his impressive tally in the league after being ruled out of Everton's game against Chelsea with a head cold. Manager Sam Allardyce relayed news of the forward's illness to Sky Sports (h/t Metro).

Rooney's absence blunted Everton in attacking areas, just as Alvaro Morata's suspension robbed Chelsea of a cutting edge. A goalless draw moved Everton up to ninth, but champions Chelsea will rue slipping 16 points behind City.

A point wasn't enough to lift Swansea City off the bottom despite Jordan Ayew scoring a fine goal in caretaker manager Leon Britton's first game in charge. The 1-1 draw also pulled previously resurgent Crystal Palace back into the relegation mix, with the Eagles just two points above the drop zone.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion are one place above the Swans after losing 3-1 to Stoke City. The Potters got goals from Joe Allen, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Ramadan Sobhi to better Salomon Rondon's effort for the Baggies, who have yet to win since Alan Pardew was appointed as manager on Nov. 29.

The big winners at the bottom were Newcastle United, who left London Stadium with a 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers West Ham United. Henri Saivet, Mo Diame and Christian Atsu got on the scorehseet for the Magpies, while Marko Arnautovic and Andre Ayew found the net for the Hammers.

Ayew also had a penalty saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot, as Newcastle gained three invaluable points.

Pascal Gross netted to help Brighton & Hove Albion continue Watford's recent miserable run. The Seagulls sit comfortably in 12th, while the Hornets have lost four games in a row to waste a promising start to the season.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mid-table spoils were also shared between Southampton and Huddersfield Town after a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium. Charlie Austin scored for the Saints before Laurent Depoitre headed in an equaliser for the Terriers.

City's spread of goals means they are unlikely to be caught in the title race, particularly after United's late collapse at Leicester. The Sky Blues may not be caught, but Kane and Aguero have let Salah know he will have to keep his excellent run going to claim the Golden Boot.