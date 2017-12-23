EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Saturday's Week 19 Matches

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City continued their incredible Premier League run in Week 19, while Chelsea dropped points against Everton and Manchester United followed suit against Leicester City.

The Citizens cruised to yet another easy win, beating Bournemouth 4-0. United conceded a late goal in a 2-2 draw, while Chelsea missed a golden opportunity to increase their lead over Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for third place―those two teams drew 3-3 on Friday.

Here's a look at Saturday's results:

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

Manchester City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Watford

Swansea City 1-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham United 2-3 Newcastle United

Stoke City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United

Here are the teams and their point totals. For the full standings, visit WhoScored.com:

Manchester City, 55

Manchester United, 42

Chelsea, 39

Liverpool, 35

Spurs, 34

Arsenal, 34

Burnley, 32

Leicester, 27

Everton, 26

Watford, 22

Huddersfield, 22

Brighton & Hove, 21

Southampton, 19

Stoke, 19

Newcastle, 18

Crystal Palace, 18

West Ham, 17

Bournemouth, 16

WBA, 14

Swansea, 13

Recap

The Citizens added yet another win to their impressive resume on Saturday, and as you can see, they're quickly closing in on some historic records:

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring at home against Bournemouth with a great header, and he would add a second goal with little over 10 minutes left to play. Raheem Sterling and Danilo also got on the scoresheet.

Bournemouth didn't play particularly bad, but this City team has been on an incredible tear the likes of which we haven't seen in a long time. Sportswriter Robin Bairner put its current advantage in the standings into perspective, and he was rather conservative with his assumption:

Newcastle and Stoke both picked up points.

Tottenham Hotspur also grabbed an easy win, courtesy of a hat-trick from star forward Harry Kane.

After a tricky spell in the league, manager Mauricio Pochettino's troops made a major statement against a Burnley side that came into the contest in great form and now faces a difficult match against United.

Per former England international Gary Lineker, Kane made history on Saturday:

Chelsea―without the suspended Alvaro Morata―were held to a scoreless draw by an in-form Everton side, and United also couldn't win, as Harry Maguire scored a goal deep in stoppage time to grab his side an unlikely point.

Daniel Amartey's dismissal and Juan Mata's brace had given the Red Devils a seemingly comfortable position, but some dreadful finishing from the visitors kept the Foxes' chances alive, and Maguire made them pay with a late header.