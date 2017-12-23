La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 17 Match

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

The final matchday of 2017 in La Liga proved a perfect one for leaders Barcelona, who comfortably beat Real Madrid in the season's first Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday, to open a 14-point lead ahead of their bitter rivals.

Barca also saw third-placed Valencia drop vital points after a 1-0 home defeat against Villarreal. Los Che failed to take advantage of Atletico Madrid's slip against Espanyol on Friday.

Finally, Celta Vigo moved into the top half thanks to an impressive derby win over struggling Deportivo La Coruna, who remain mired in the bottom three.

Here are the scores from all of Saturday's matches:

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona

Valencia 0-1 Villarreal

Deportivo La Coruna 1-3 Celta Vigo

Here's what those results mean for the table:

1. Barcelona: 45

2. Atletico Madrid: 36

3. Valencia: 34

4. Real Madrid: 31

5. Sevilla: 29

6. Villarreal: 27

7. Eibar: 24

8. Getafe: 23

9. Real Sociedad: 23

10. Girona: 23

11. Celta Vigo: 21

12. Athletic Bilbao: 21

13. Leganes: 21

14. Real Betis: 21

15. Espanyol: 20

16. Levante: 18

17. Alaves: 15

18. Deportivo La Coruna: 15

19. Malaga: 11

20. Las Palmas: 11

The day began with Barca eventually putting Real to the sword in the Spanish capital. Luis Suarez opened the scoring nine minutes into the second half to cap a fine, flowing move involving Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto.

Lionel Messi added a second from the penalty spot after Real right-back Dani Carvajal had been sent off for using his hand to stop a shot from Paulinho. There was more misery for Los Blancos deep into stoppage time when substitute Aleix Vidal netted the visitors' third.

The goals had been shared around, but there was no doubt Messi was the star of the show. WhoScored.com detailed how the gifted No. 10 exerted his creative influence:

Messi also added a few more records to his tally, with La Liga's official Twitter account outlining his place in the history of Spain's most famous fixture:

The Blaugrana not only look a class above their fiercest rivals, they also look to have too much quality to even be made to sweat in this title race.

Valencia were in contention until recently and slipped further off the pace after Villarreal left the Mestalla with all three points. The Yellow Submarine won courtesy of classy striker Carlos Bacca, who met a smart pass from Pablo Fornals with a cool finish.

Los Che's attempts to equalise were made harder when striker Simone Zaza was shown a second yellow card on the hour mark. It became 10 against 10 with seven minutes remaining, when Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros was also booked for a second time.

fotopress/Getty Images

However, Villarreal held on to gain a measure of revenge against Valencia boss Marcelino, who stepped down as manager of the Yellow Submarine suddenly prior to the start of last season.

Later, an Iago Aspas brace helped Celta race into a 3-0 lead at the Riazor. Former Liverpool forward Aspas has made a habit of punishing Depor:

Daniel Wass had opened the scoring for Celta, who cruised through the gears at times, playing some terrific football in the final third. Deportivo's lone response came courtesy of substitute Florin Andone in the 59th minute.

His goal did little to alter the outcome, as Celta moved up to 11th, while their Galician rivals can't escape the drop zone.

Barca's relentless pace at the top has left them needing only to avoid a massive collapse in 2018 to end the season as champions. Meanwhile, Valencia have work to do to stay in the UEFA Champions League places.