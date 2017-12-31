Bills Clinch Playoff Berth: Twitter Reacts to Historic Streak Ending

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens saw their postseason dreams go up in flames as Andy Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds remaining to help give the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-27 victory.

As a result, the Buffalo Bills are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 1999. They beat the Miami Dolphins 22-16 earlier in the day.

The NFL shared a replay of the touchdown that denied Baltimore a playoff berth:

Chris Brown of the Bills' official website spoke for Bills fans everywhere, and the Bills personally thanked their AFC brethren:

The Bengals enjoyed playing the role of spoiler as well:

The Bills and Dolphins kicked off at the same time the Bengals and Ravens did (4:25 p.m. ET), but Buffalo finished before Cincinnati had wrapped up his comeback against Baltimore. As a result, many Bills players were inside the locker room watching the final seconds unfold like everybody else.

The Bills shared a look defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who has been with Buffalo since 2006, celebrating the Bengals' victory with his family and teammates:

To put the Bills' playoff drought in perspective, Doug Flutie was their starting quarterback in 1999, and Thurman Thomas was another year away from retirement. The team also had 10 different players finish a season as the leading passer and cycled through seven permanent head coaches.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents the state of New York, provided further context:

Over the years, Bills fans have become legendary with their dangerous pregame tailgating traditions—most notably throwing themselves through tables. Now that fans have something real to celebrate, no table in Upstate New York may be safe.

MLB Network's Robert Flores gave a nod to this tradition with a wrestling clip:

Here's how others reacted to the end of Buffalo's playoff drought:

The AFC Wild Card Round will set up a matchup between the Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coincidentally, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone opted out of his contract with the Bills in January 2015 to take an assistant coach position in Jacksonville. He succeeded Gus Bradley on an interim basis last year before the team removed the tag this past offseason.

Bills fans would be happy enough to see the team advance to the AFC Divisional Round, where Buffalo would play the top-seeded New England Patriots; beating a coach who spurned them three years ago would make the occasion even sweeter.

The health of LeSean McCoy will be a big storyline surrounding the team in the days leading up to the playoffs. He was carted off the field in the third quarter against Miami Dolphins, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Bills believe McCoy may have suffered only a sprained ankle.

While it's still unclear whether McCoy will be available to play against Jacksonville, he seems to have avoided what would've been a more serious injury.

Having McCoy could be key for Buffalo when it faces a team that ranked second in defensive efficiency entering Week 17, according to Football Outsiders.

Even if the Bills make a quick exit from the playoffs, simply getting there represents major progress and should set the team up well for 2018 and beyond.