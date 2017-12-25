Liverpool Transfer News: Top Targets for Reds in January Window

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Liverpool are a defence short of being a legitimate title contender in the Premier League. The Reds have conceded 23 goals over the first 19 games of the season, the joint-most along with Arsenal of any side in the top six.

It's an issue manager Jurgen Klopp can fix, though, thanks to the potential availability of two rumoured targets during the January transfer window.

Centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Stefan de Vrij have both been on the Reds' radar, and either one of the Netherlands internationals would provide the aerial dominance and recovery pace Liverpool lack.

With more resolve at the rear, an Anfield side with the most dynamic forward line in the division would surely seal a place in the top four and qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Here's what the latest rumours say about Liverpool's potential top targets ahead of January.

Virgil van Dijk, Southampton

Klopp and the Reds spent a good portion of last summer trying to bring Van Dijk to Anfield. The mini saga ended with a public apology from Liverpool after Southampton accused the club of making an "illegal approach" to the former Celtic star, per Jeremy Wilson of the Daily Telegraph.

However, Liverpool's interest in Van Dijk hasn't waned and is likely to be buoyed by subsequent developments at St Mary's Stadium. The 26-year-old was dropped for Saints' 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, prompting this speculation about his future from BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore:

In further news sure to boost Liverpool's hopes, Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino said he was unaware of interest in Van Dijk from Premier League leaders Manchester City, per Marc Williams of the Daily Star.

City have already made it clear they won't pay a premium for Van Dijk this winter, according to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News.

The onus is on the Reds to beat the Citizens to Van Dijk's signature. His aggression, strength and timing already put him ahead of Liverpool's incumbents Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan.

Van Dijk would also be an asset for Klopp thanks to his comfort playing out from the back.

Stefan de Vrij, Lazio

As in the case of Van Dijk, Liverpool have been offered fresh hope regarding their interest in Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij.

The Reds have been monitoring the former Feyenoord man for the last 12 months, per Neil Moxley of the Sunday People (h/t the Mirror).

However, Moxley also noted how De Vrij wants to remain in Serie A, with Inter Milan keen on making a move.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito subsequently told Radio Incontro Olympia (h/t James Cambridge of the Daily Express) how he won't block De Vrij's exit from the club.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

There are a lot of similarities between De Vrij and Van Dijk. Like his compatriot, the Lazio man is adept and intelligent on the ball, as well as being decisive in the air.

The 25-year-old is the kind of player Klopp could build a more stable back four around. He would be the ideal complement to Matip or Lovren.

Liverpool won't win this season's title, but the Reds are still contenders in the Champions League and for the FA Cup thanks to their flair going forward. Yet their ingenuity in attacking areas will count for naught if problems at the back continue to undermine Klopp's men.

Securing one or both of their prime defensive targets in January would provide a timely boost for the squad during the second half of the season.