Lionel Messi Breaks 5 Records in El Clasico Win

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Lionel Messi put together another vintage performance in Barcelona's 3-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid, adding no fewer than five scoring records to his impressive resume.

Per Twitter Moments, the Argentinian set the mark for most goals and assists in El Clasico with one each and also became the player to score the most goals against Real, the most scored for a single top-flight European side and the first to score more than 15 in 10 consecutive La Liga campaigns.

Messi converted a penalty in the second half after Dani Carvajal had committed an intentional handball inside the box, and he added an assist for Aleix Vidal late in the match.

Here's a look at some of his Clasico numbers:

The win saw Barcelona increase their advantage at the top of the standings to nine points over Atletico Madrid, while Los Blancos already trail the Catalans by an incredible 14 points. Two days before Christmas, the title race already appears over.

Messi leads La Liga in scoring with 15 goals after 17 contests, having scored five more goals than team-mate Luis Suarez and Simone Zaza of Valencia. Real do not currently have a player among La Liga's top 10 scorers.