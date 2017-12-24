EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 20 Premier League Fixtures

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The Premier League will return to action during the holiday season, as all 20 teams will feature in Week 20 over the course of three days.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United will take to the pitch on Boxing Day, and Manchester City and Arsenal will get one and two days of extra rest, respectively.

Here's a look at the fixture list, complete with predictions.

Tuesday

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Southampton

Watford 0-0 Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Everton

Bournemouth 1-0 West Ham United

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 1-1 Burnley

Liverpool 4-0 Swansea City

Wednesday

Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester City

Thursday

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal

Top Players to Watch

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chelsea put in a flat performance in their most recent outing, a scoreless draw against an Everton team that has been in solid form of late.

The only standout from the match was Eden Hazard, the team's main creative force this season. The Belgian found himself isolated too often and was kept on a tight leash by the Toffees but kept finding spaces, only to see his team-mates lose the ball.

Many sportswriters, including Daniel Tiluk, felt for the former Lille man:

Fortunately for the Blues, they have mostly been able to bounce back from disappointing performances this season, and their next opponents should give them more space to work with. Brighton & Hove Albion always come to play―this should allow the Blues a little more time on the ball.

Alvaro Morata should return from his one-match suspension against the Seagulls, allowing Hazard to shift back to his normal position and be more effective with a top striker ahead of him.

Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

There's little doubt Manchester United are a far better team when star midfielder Paul Pogba is healthy and on form, evidenced by their creative struggles during his three-game suspension and the fact he looked a little rusty in their shock Carabao Cup loss against Bristol City.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News shared some of the numbers behind the Frenchman and his impact on the team towards the end of his absence:

Tuesday's clash with Burnley will be tricky, as the Clarets have enjoyed a fine season built on their defensive solidity. They have a fantastic defensive record, and while they don't score much, they can hold their own against just about every midfield unit they face.

If the Red Devils want to beat Burnley, they will need another vintage performance from Pogba, who could be the key in unlocking the Clarets' vaunted defence.