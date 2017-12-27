Power Ranking Every Past College Football Playoff Game

0 of 9

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Bowl season slowly leads toward the College Football Playoff, but the gradual buildup offers plenty of time to reminisce about how previous champions reached the title.

Game-winning plays and contested fourth quarters have brought the most excitement, though a couple of blowouts also exemplified the dominance of one team.

As the fourth edition of the tournament approaches, we're reliving all nine previous matchups. Yes, there have been some duds, but the CFP has also treated us to a couple of instant classics.

While the ranking is subjective, entertainment value and competitiveness were key factors in determining the order.