Baron Corbin's WWE Year in Review: Full Breakdown and Grade for 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Baron Corbin's 2017 was full of tremendous highs and heart-wrenching lows.

On the heels of an impressive showing against AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler to close out 2016, it appeared as though The Lone Wolf would have a career year. And he did, to an extent.

Heat beyond the mat, though, cost him several monumental opportunities to ascend to the top of the industry and become the face of the SmackDown brand.

An up-and-down year that saw him win his first championship, only to wrap up 2017 without it, the last 12 months have been anything but boring for the NXT export and former Arizona Cardinal.

Relive his 2017 and find out how he graded out in a number of fields, including in-ring work and creative, and what 2018 may have in store for him.