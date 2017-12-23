Klay Thompson to Compete in 3-Point Shootout If He Makes All-Star Team

Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said he'll take part in the 2018 Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend at Staples Center in Los Angeles if he's selected for his fourth straight All-Star appearance.

Thompson, the event's winner in 2016, told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes‏ about his intentions Friday.

"I've got to win another one," he said.

Thompson is a Los Angeles native, so if selected, he'll attempt to win his second Three-Point Contest in front of his hometown fans.

The 27-year-old sharpshooter is having another terrific season from beyond the arc. His 110 made three-pointers rank second in the league behind only the Houston Rockets' James Harden (133), and he's shooting a career-best 45.8 percent from long range.

He'd be appearing in the competition for the fourth straight year. Thompson won it in 2016, Dubs teammate Stephen Curry triumphed in 2015, and the Rockets' Eric Gordon took home the hardware last season.

There are only six players who've won the Three-Point Contest more than once. Larry Bird and Craig Hodges lead the charge with three victories apiece.