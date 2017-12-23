Klay Thompson to Compete in 3-Point Shootout If He Makes All-Star Team

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a 116-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the buzzer at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said he'll take part in the 2018 Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend at Staples Center in Los Angeles if he's selected for his fourth straight All-Star appearance.

Thompson, the event's winner in 2016, told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes‏ about his intentions Friday.

"I've got to win another one," he said.

Thompson is a Los Angeles native, so if selected, he'll attempt to win his second Three-Point Contest in front of his hometown fans.

The 27-year-old sharpshooter is having another terrific season from beyond the arc. His 110 made three-pointers rank second in the league behind only the Houston Rockets' James Harden (133), and he's shooting a career-best 45.8 percent from long range.

He'd be appearing in the competition for the fourth straight year. Thompson won it in 2016, Dubs teammate Stephen Curry triumphed in 2015, and the Rockets' Eric Gordon took home the hardware last season.

There are only six players who've won the Three-Point Contest more than once. Larry Bird and Craig Hodges lead the charge with three victories apiece.

Related

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Powell Throws Down Nasty 1-Handed Flush 🔥

    Meredith Minkow
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ravens Take Over 5th Seed in AFC with Win

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA's Most Surprising Big 3

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Holidays Are for NFL's Hapless Hopefuls

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report