Arsenal Transfer News: Top Targets for Gunners in January Window

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

After 19 games of the 2016-17 season, Arsenal had earned 40 points, six more than they have at the same stage of this campaign.

Last term, the Gunners ended up finishing outside the top four and had to settle for a UEFA Europa League spot, and they are in danger of missing out on the UEFA Champions League again if they don't improve this season.

The north London side could bolster their chances of earning a top-four finish in 2017-18 if they add further quality and depth to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Read on for a look at some of the top targets they could pursue in the new year.

Steven N'Zonzi, Sevilla

Arsenal continue to be short on quality in midfield, particularly in a defensive capacity.

Neither Aaron Ramsey nor Jack Wilshere is positionally disciplined enough to play with Granit Xhaka in a midfield two, as the Swiss lacks the mobility to provide protection for the defence when his partner advances.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

As such, Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi could be a valuable addition to manager Arsene Wenger's engine room.

The 29-year-old's reputation has improved enormously since he joined Sevilla from Stoke City in 2015.

The France international has a superb passing range and would adapt well to Wenger's style, while he is also a solid presence in front of the back four, regularly spoiling opposition attacks.

Per MailOnline's Joe Strange, N'Zonzi recently said: "My future is clearly elsewhere than in Seville."



It is likely he could be available in January, and he has an affordable £32.5 million buyout clause, per Strange.

That could be negotiated down given N'Zonzi appears eager to leave Sevilla, and he would be an astute signing for Arsenal to add defensive quality and depth to their midfield.

Thomas Lemar, AS Monaco

As well as a lack of defensive strength in midfield, the other key issue Arsenal will need to address in January is that of succession.

Per James Benge in the Evening Standard, the futures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are still in doubt heading into the second half of the season, and it looks increasingly likely both will depart when their contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

Wenger needs to find replacements, and AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar could be an ideal signing in that respect, although the Ligue 1 champions' vice president Vadim Vasilyev recently ruled out any winter departures of key players, per Nice-Matin (via Get French Football News):

The advantage to Arsenal of bringing in the 22-year-old is he can operate superbly both on the left and as a No. 10, the positions regularly taken up by Sanchez and Ozil.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the France international since the summer, but there are also other European giants pursuing the €100 million-rated (£88.7 million) attacker, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Neil McLeman of the Mirror.

Arsenal will have to fight hard to ward off competition from rival suitors, but they need to go after players of Lemar's quality if they are to adequately replace Ozil and Sanchez.

Daniele Rugani, Juventus

Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Reports have emerged suggesting Arsenal are preparing a £35.4 million January bid for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani and that the 23-year-old could be open to a move having failed to nail down a regular first-team spot with the Old Lady, per Il Posticipo (h/t Gary Stonehouse of The Sun).

It is a bold claim given the Italian defender has long been viewed as the future of Juve's defence. As such, the Serie A champions are unlikely to be keen on letting him go.

He has fallen down the pecking order during the 2017-18 season, though, and has not started a Serie A game since November 19.

If Rugani feels he is not getting the minutes he deserves at Juventus, he could look to force a move away—and Arsenal desperately need to bolster their back line.

Not one of their centre-backs is reliable enough for a top team such as the Gunners, with even Laurent Koscielny disappointing this season having long been their best defender, per football presenter Mark Pougatch:

Rugani is a talented young defender who could relish the idea of plying his trade at Arsenal in the Premier League.

However, it does not seem likely Juve would let him go given they lost Leonardo Bonucci in the summer, and Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli are in the latter stages of their careers.