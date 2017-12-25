Liverpool vs. Swansea City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool drew their eighth game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign when they played out a thrilling 3-3 with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

It was a match Jurgen Klopp's side should have won after going 2-0 up in the 52nd minute, and the manager will expect nothing less than all three points at Anfield on Boxing Day when the Reds face struggling Swansea City.

Liverpool's attacking menace is undeniable and their front line will be relishing the prospect of taking on a Swans side severely lacking in confidence after a poor first half of the season.

Read on for a preview of the clash, along with scheduling and viewing details.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live Extra



Preview

Liverpool's best and worst qualities were on show against Arsenal. They netted three goals through attacking stars Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, they also conceded three in the space of five second-half minutes, all of which could have been avoided with better defending and goalkeeping.

All things being equal, the Reds should easily beat Swansea at home on Tuesday.

The Welsh outfit have been largely woeful in 2017-18, and Paul Clement paid for their poor performances when he was sacked as manager last week.

An early blitz from Liverpool's devastating attacking line and the match could be all but done in the first half.

But the Reds have struggled to unlock a number of the Premier League's smaller teams this season.

Frustrating draws against Newcastle United, Burnley, Watford, Everton and West Bromwich Albion are the reason Klopp's men are in a battle for fourth place rather than being comfortably in second and pushing runaway leaders Manchester City.

Swansea are likely to try to replicate the performances from Newcastle, Burnley and West Brom—who earned draws at Anfield—by sitting back and frustrating Liverpool's attack while hoping to take advantage of their defensive frailties when they get a chance on the break.

Swansea won the corresponding fixture last season 3-2, with the now-departed Gylfi Sigurdsson netting a 74th-minute winner after Firmino's double had put Liverpool back level after they went 2-0 down.

That is the type of display the hosts will be desperate to avoid on Tuesday.

An early goal for Liverpool should open up the game and expose more space in the Swansea defence for the Reds to exploit, although Klopp's men have often been found wanting when trying to hold on to leads, per bet365:

Given the quality in Liverpool's squad, though, it would be a huge surprise were they to drop more points against a Swansea outfit who look ripe for relegation this season.