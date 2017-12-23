Jerry Jones' Grandson John Stephen Sets Texas State Championship Passing Record

Jerry Jones' Grandson John Stephen Sets Texas State Championship Passing RecordDecember 23, 2017
John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, set a Texas high school state championship game record with 564 passing yards as Highland Park defeated Manvel High School 53-49 in a thriller at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.
Jones also tossed four touchdowns, including a game-winning score to Cade Saustad with 34 seconds remaining in regulation, as Sports Illustrated documented on Twitter:
Sports Illustrated @SInow
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, Y'ALL. With less than a minute to go in the Texas 5A state championship, John Stephen Jones (grandson of Jerry Jones) throws a TD to give Highland Park its first lead of the game over Manvel. https://t.co/aVH5WkK7Cd2017-12-23 05:01:43
Manvel had one last chance to respond, and it nearly pulled off a miracle when Texas A&M commit Jalen Preston hauled in a pass at the 1-yard line before he was tackled just short of the goal line.
247Sports' Mike Roach captured sideline video of the game's final play:
Mike Roach @MikeRoach247
Wow, a play after Jalen Preston seemingly won the game but was called out, Manvel is held short at the 1 yard line. HP goes back to back https://t.co/LgWFBFqtbw2017-12-23 04:32:30
Thanks to that stop, Highland Park was able to capture back-to-back state titles and hoist championship hardware for the fifth time in program history.
Jones, who is a 2-star prospect, according to 247Sports' database, has fielded offers from Texas Tech, SMU and his grandfather's alma mater, Arkansas.