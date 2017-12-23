Jerry Jones' Grandson John Stephen Sets Texas State Championship Passing Record

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2017

Greg Powers, 247Sports

John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, set a Texas high school state championship game record with 564 passing yards as Highland Park defeated Manvel High School 53-49 in a thriller at AT&T Stadium on Friday night. 

Jones also tossed four touchdowns, including a game-winning score to Cade Saustad with 34 seconds remaining in regulation, as Sports Illustrated documented on Twitter: 

Manvel had one last chance to respond, and it nearly pulled off a miracle when Texas A&M commit Jalen Preston hauled in a pass at the 1-yard line before he was tackled just short of the goal line. 

247Sports' Mike Roach captured sideline video of the game's final play: 

Thanks to that stop, Highland Park was able to capture back-to-back state titles and hoist championship hardware for the fifth time in program history. 

Jones, who is a 2-star prospect, according to 247Sports' database, has fielded offers from Texas Tech, SMU and his grandfather's alma mater, Arkansas. 

