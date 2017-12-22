FSU Releases Statement Saying Team Met Bowl Eligibility Requirements

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, FL - DECEMBER 2: A general view of a Florida State Seminoles Helmet on the field before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on December 2, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe 42 to 10. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State released a statement Friday night confirming its football program is bowl eligible despite a report from a Reddit user that alleged otherwise. 

According to the statement, which was relayed by the Associated Press' Joe Reedy, FSU's athletic department announced it "has received confirmation from Delaware State that the 90 percent requirement is satisfied for the 2017 season, allowing the victory to be used in determining bowl eligibility." 

Florida State's eligibility was initially brought into question because the report on Reddit noted Delaware State had not met the 90 percent scholarship limit that would have allowed FSU's win over the FCS program to count toward qualification for a bowl game. 

Had that result not been cleared, the Seminoles—who finished the regular season 6-6—would have been one win short of bowl eligibility. 

With the clerical controversy out of the way, Florida State will now prepare for its 36th consecutive appearance in a bowl game. 

The Independence Bowl between the Seminoles and Southern Mississippi kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. 

