WWE's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Stats from 2017

Credit: WWE.com

2017 was a time of change in WWE. New stars emerged while old stars began to step back after reaching career-defining milestones.

While it was not always perfect, with too many pay-per-views held and great wrestlers leaving, so much of the year was defined by the company going in a new and healthy direction.

In just 12 months, the legacies of veterans such as John Cena and The Miz were solidified. Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe were just a few of the new names who took over WWE. Meanwhile, the women of WWE got the best presentation on all programs of any time in the company's history.

It has been such an impressively diverse and packed year it would be difficult to simply boil it down to a few points of interest. Luckily, there are certain statistics that stand out so strongly for 2017 they serve that purpose perfectly, creating a strong lens with which to look at this year in review.

From the best and the worst title reigns to impressive milestones that may never be topped, these are the stats that defined 2017 and help to demonstrate just how unique a year this was for WWE.