NFL Schedule Week 16: TV Start Times, Coverage Map and Live-Stream Info

In Week 16, some teams will bury their playoff hopes while others move forward with January football in sight.

It's almost fitting that multiple teams clinch a postseason berth on Christmas Eve. The Kansas City Chiefs just need a win or a Los Angeles Chargers loss to claim consecutive AFC West titles.

Outside of the postseason picture, the Cleveland Browns have a good shot at winning their first game of the 2017 campaign.

Despite a hard-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, why should we keep a close eye on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's production to finish the season?

Is it time to close the chapter on the Seattle Seahawks as a playoff team? They'll travel to AT&T Stadium for a critical matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 506 Sports Twitter account relayed the coverage map for Week 16 games:

Check out the date, time and streaming information for each contest to catch all the action on your television or mobile device. Lastly, we'll go through storylines and predictions for notable matchups.

Week 16 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, December 24

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Monday, December 25

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET NBC, NBC Sports

Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Notable Storylines and Predictions for Week 16

Cleveland Browns' Best Shot to Avoid 0-16

In the previous season, the Browns won their first game in Week 16 against the then-San Diego Chargers and finished the year 1-15. We could see a repeat with the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Browns travel on the road to close the year. The Steelers will likely need to win out to clinch the No. 2 seed. Despite a close outcome earlier in the season, don't expect another one-possession result in Week 17 between the two clubs at Heinz Field.

With Pittsburgh's seeding in mind, Cleveland must beat Chicago to avoid an embarrassing 0-16 campaign. Neither club has much to compete for other than pride and free-agent market dollars for those on expiring contracts.

Among the matchups in Week 16, this game could bring some fireworks with both squads playing loose on the field.

The Bears defense will force quarterback DeShone Kizer into some tough situations. Wide receiver Josh Gordon should flash with a few highlight grabs but not enough to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Bears 28, Browns 24

Trouble in New England?

It's a rarity for the Patriots, but there's a sign of drama and poor quarterback play that's been overlooked in the past few weeks.

According to Boston Globe reporter Bob Hohler, the Patriots banned Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, from the team plane and sidelines, which put the quarterback at odds with head coach Bill Belichick:

"The development has created some friction in Foxborough, where Belichick and Brady have collaborated over 18 years to help create the first great football dynasty of the 21st century, sources said. But the coach and quarterback, in keeping with their tradition, have refused to publicly address a potentially distracting topic, in this case, Guerrero's diminished status."

The Patriot way doesn't include airing the team's dirty laundry to the media. So, it's not a story that's going to grow legs, but we should all pay attention to the in-game communication between player and coach. Will the reported rift affect the product on the field?

Beyond close-door matters, Brady has struggled in his last three outings, throwing two touchdown passes to four interceptions. He's also taken seven sacks in that duration period. The Patriots signal-caller didn't throw for a score through the air against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. How will he perform in Round 2 between division rivals?

Regardless of Brady's overall performance, the Patriots will attempt to come out and make a statement to quell rumblings about unrest behind the scenes.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Bills 21

Ezekiel Elliott's Return vs. Seattle Seahawks

He's back. After serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, running back Ezekiel Elliott returns just in time to add on to Seattle's demise.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley racked up 180 total yards and four touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 15. As a dual-threat tailback, we could see a similar performance for Elliott who's refreshed and ready to fuel the Cowboys' late push for a playoff spot.

At 8-6, Dallas needs help from other teams to reach the postseason, but it starts with a home win over Seahawks, who have allowed 400 rushing yards over the past two games.

Elliott will add swagger to the offense and open opportunities for wideout Dez Bryant with another defender dropped in the box to stop the ground attack.

When it rains, it pours in Seattle. With the defense crumbling, the Seahawks will lose their third consecutive game and chance at a playoff berth.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Seahawks 27