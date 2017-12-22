Josh Allen Declares for 2018 NFL Draft After Idaho Potato Bowl

Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen declared for the 2018 NFL draft after he propelled his side to a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

The school congratulated Allen on his decision after he threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns en route to MVP honors:

As was the case Friday, Allen didn't post eye-popping numbers during his redshirt junior season.

In 10 starts prior to the Idaho Potato Bowl, the 21-year-old completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 1,658 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Those figures represented a step back from the 2016 campaign, when Allen threw for 3,203 yards, 28 scores and 15 interceptions over the course of 14 games.

That regression contributed to Allen's status as one of the most divisive prospects the 2018 draft class has to offer.

While it's clear Allen has the size (6'5", 233 pounds), athleticism and arm strength required of pro quarterbacks, he's not especially polished as a passer.

"He scares me like he scares everyone, but he is easily the most physically talented quarterback (in this class)," an AFC director of college scouting told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He will get drafted much higher than the level of his tape."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had Allen projected to come off the board at No. 4 overall in his latest mock draft. The only quarterbacks slotted ahead of him are UCLA's Josh Rosen and USC's Sam Darnold.