EPL Results Week 19: Friday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah grabbed his 15th Premier League goal of the season on Friday in his side's absorbing 3-3 draw with Arsenal.

The Egyptian continued his sensational recent form, putting his team in complete control of the contest at 2-0. However, Arsenal stormed back in the second period to go 3-2 ahead—netting three goals in five minutes—before Roberto Firmino netted an equaliser.

Salah is now three goals ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, who will be keen to close the gap against Burnley on Saturday.

Here's a reminder of how the top scorers in the Premier League are currently shaping up, a recap of Friday's clash and a look ahead at what's to come this weekend.

Premier League 2017-18 Top Scorers

15—Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

12—Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

11—Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

10—Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Wayne Rooney (Everton), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

9—Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)

8—Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Salah Grabs Goal No. 15

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

It was clear early in the game that Salah was going to cause Arsenal a lot of issues, as he was able to find space up against Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

He was involved in the opener when his cross deflected into the path of Philippe Coutinho and should have netted in the first half when through on goal. In the second period, he did eventually get on the scoresheet.

Firmino released his team-mate with space to run into, and with the Arsenal defence backing off, the winger curled a shot into the corner via a small deflection.

Sky Sports Statto provided an angle of Salah's strike and noted he's set for his best-ever goalscoring season:

The forward would have then been disappointed to see his team unable to see this one out, as errors in defence and in goal allowed Arsenal a route back into the game.

As we can see courtesy of the Premier League Twitter account, it didn't take the Gunners long to chop down Liverpool's lead:

Salah moved into the centre-forward position late in the game and remained a constant threat on the break. Liverpool were able to get back on terms through Firmino, although the Reds will be disappointed not to have made more of another brilliant evening's work from their No. 11.

Weekend Preview

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The second game of Week 19 will see an improving Everton side take on Chelsea, although one team will be without their scorer-in-chief.

Indeed, Morata picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in midweek against Bournemouth, meaning he will sit this one out. Meanwhile, for the Toffees, Rooney is in exceptional form having returned to Goodison Park from Manchester United in the summer.

While he may no longer be a force of nature in the final third, he's been so effective for Everton. Journalist Paul Brown has been impressed with Rooney's efforts:

The man currently trailing Salah in the race for the golden boot is Kane, and he will be desperate to find his shooting boots again after feeding off scraps in the 4-1 loss to Manchester City last weekend. Burnley have proven to be obdurate opponents this season, though.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

City have a trio of scorers in the hunt for the prize in Aguero, Sterling and Jesus, all of whom will be hopeful of adding more against a struggling Bournemouth team.

Few would have anticipated Sterling being so high up at this point in the season, but he's found a brilliant potency in front of goal. Per Scouted Football, his strikes have been important, too:

Elsewhere, Lukaku is beginning to rediscover his edge for United after something of a lean spell. The Belgian has grabbed two goals in his last two games and will want to extend his run against Leicester City.