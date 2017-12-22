EPL Table: Friday's Week 19 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Liverpool and Arsenal shared the spoils during Friday's Premier League action, playing out a spectacular 3-3 draw to kick off Week 19 of the 2017-18 campaign.

Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil all scored in a thriller that highlighted both teams' major issues in defence.

Here's a look at the teams and point totals (for the full standings, visit WhoScored.com):

Manchester City, 52

Manchester United, 41

Chelsea, 38

Liverpool, 35

Arsenal, 34

Burnley, 32

Tottenham, 31

Leicester, 26

Everton, 25

Watford, 22

Huddersfield, 21

Southampton, 18

Brighton, 18

Crystal Palace, 17

West Ham, 17

Bournemouth, 16

Stoke, 16

Newcastle, 15

West Brom, 14

Swansea, 12

Arsenal fans weren't overly confident going into the match against a rampant Liverpool squad, and Friday's outing quickly turned sour for the hosts.

While the Gunners survived the busy opening stages, a swift counter-attack after 26 minutes saw Coutinho open the scoring. ESPN FC's Mattias Karen, an Arsenal fan, took a shot at the Gunners defence:

It was a minor miracle Liverpool didn't add a second goal before half-time, and the hosts left the Emirates Stadium pitch to a chorus of boos.

Things didn't improve after the break, and another defensive mishap saw Salah double the Reds' advantage. Former U.S. international Jimmy Conrad weighed in on the proceedings:

But while Liverpool's vaunted attack has stolen plenty of headlines of late, their defence has struggled, and they didn't do their reputation any favours in the second half.

Within minutes, a hapless Arsenal squad went from two goals down to a 3-2 lead, thanks to a good header from Sanchez, a blunder from Simon Mignolet that allowed Xhaka to level things and a clever lob from Ozil.

BBC's Dan Walker was one of many who couldn't believe what he was seeing:

Not to be outdone, the Gunners gave Firmino all kinds of time to line up a hard shot Petr Cech couldn't parry, tying things up once again. Tom Webb of Bleacher Report said what many were thinking:

While a draw was the correct result, it did neither side any good. Chelsea will have the chance to increase their advantage in the standings on Saturday when they visit Everton, and if the Blues do win, the top three teams will have at least a six-point buffer over Friday's foes heading into the holiday season.