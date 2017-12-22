Former Lambeau Stadium Worker Reportedly Tried to Gain Access to Venue

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2017

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Lambeau Field's parking lot was taped off Friday afternoon when a former employee reportedly tried to enter the stadium.  

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, a former employee who didn't work in the football department tried to get access to the stadium through the loading dock. 

Demovsky also tweeted out images from the scene that included a portion of the Lambeau Field parking lot taped off by the Brown County Sheriff:

 Per Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com, a bomb threat was reportedly called in and there was a "heavy presence" of police and firefighters in the area. 

Green Bay crime reports noted a suspect was in police custody at 1:12pm CT. No injuries were reported and a press conference has been scheduled for 2:30pm CT about the situation.

The Packers are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in their final home game of the season Saturday night. 

