Former Lambeau Stadium Worker Reportedly Tried to Gain Access to Venue

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Lambeau Field's parking lot was taped off Friday afternoon when a former employee reportedly tried to enter the stadium.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, a former employee who didn't work in the football department tried to get access to the stadium through the loading dock.

Demovsky also tweeted out images from the scene that included a portion of the Lambeau Field parking lot taped off by the Brown County Sheriff:

Per Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com, a bomb threat was reportedly called in and there was a "heavy presence" of police and firefighters in the area.

Green Bay crime reports noted a suspect was in police custody at 1:12pm CT. No injuries were reported and a press conference has been scheduled for 2:30pm CT about the situation.

The Packers are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in their final home game of the season Saturday night.